Asia-Pacific heritage conservation benefits from ‘cultural landscape’ approach

It’s been a generation now. Long enough, Kapila Silva, to pronounce the “cultural landscape approach,” believes the broad-minded historical preservation efforts of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, better known as UNESCO, have been a success.

That’s the gist of the comprehensive new book, co-published by the University of Kansas architecture professor, entitled “The Routledge Handbook of Cultural Landscape Heritage in The Asia-Pacific.”

The book’s introduction, written by Silva and his Australian heritage expert co-editors/writers Ken Taylor and David S. Jones, traces the movement of the “cultural landscape” back to a 1972 UNESCO convention that established the concept of World Heritage Sites.

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee introduced the construction of “cultural landscapes” as a category of World Heritage Sites in 1992.

Silva said the latter approach “recognizes environments that may not have monumental architecture. They are more local, large-scale historical environments where nature and culture come together to create a place for a particular society. Those are important places of heritage for people.” , who express their culture in a multidimensional way. The introduction of the notion of cultural landscape brought about a paradigm shift in heritage conservation around the world, helped move away from Eurocentric ways of thinking about cultural heritage, helped overcome the compartmentalization of heritage in various species and facilitated the recognition of many historical environments in Asia-Pacific as unique expressions of their cultures and therefore worthy of preservation.”

The editors set the stage for 30 chapters from 38 different authors/co-authors, including Silva, who examine how the guidelines set forth in UNESCO’s fundamental documents have played out in the Asia-Pacific region over the past three decades.

There are case studies, for example:

the Panchkroshi pilgrimage route connecting more than 100 temples along the Ganges River in Varanasi, India

the ecologically rooted struggle of the Mohana people of boat dwellers on Pakistan’s Lake Manchar, and

the community’s role in preserving temples from the ninth through thirteenth centuries in and around the ancient capital Bagan, Myanmar.

Silva’s KU colleague Nilou Vakil, an associate professor of architecture, contributed a chapter on the Persian Qanat, a more than 2,000-year-old system of underground aqueducts in present-day Iran.

Each of these exemplifies a cultural landscape and this particular approach to heritage, in which custodians sought to move beyond a downright Eurocentric focus on preserving monuments (castles, for example) and instead consider how important structures were integrated into the country and best preserved by their bond with the people who live there.

In his chapter, Silva writes about how the cultural landscape approach can play an important role in establishing a clear link between the tangible cultural heritage (artifacts, buildings and settlements) and the intangible cultural expressions (cultural practices, belief systems, arts and crafts) in historic cities. in the Asian context. He speaks of the concept of ‘city as mandala’, as seen in the Nepalese city of Bhaktapur, as an example where belief systems organize the physical settlements and cultural practices cyclically establish the embedded or hidden spatial and social order.

There, he writes, “it is possible to identify smaller spatial settings with aniconic shrines (stone markings and flagstones), small shrines, votive stopas, and stone mandalas (small, decorated octagonal stone structures, representing various mandalas) associated with a pantheon of countless gods, along with roadside rest areas, stages, street markets and the like. Ordinary daily life in the neighborhood unfolds in these environments.”

He explained: “The idea of ​​the mandala is that laying on the landscape is a kind of belief system, and people place certain markings, boundaries, boundaries and things like that to organize the settlement. Sometimes you can see them, and sometimes you can can’t see them, but that idea of ​​the boundary or the marking is in people’s minds, and that understanding is perceptible from their activities, both ordinary and extraordinary, in the place.The cultural landscape approach helps us to understand this ‘space meaning – activity-time’ interaction in an environment, and then find ways to protect these cultural expressions in a more holistic way.”

This is not to say that the approach to the cultural landscape is without flaws or challenges. One of the contributors to the new handbook even writes that it’s time to rethink some of the approaches that predated the 1972 convention. But on balance, Silva said, it’s been a success.

“I’m not sure if the local communities always understand preserving their cultural heritage that way,” he said. “But the professionals responsible for caring for cultural and/or natural heritage should at least understand that we cannot insulate a building and simply see it as something to be preserved. This is part of a larger system of cultural expressions, so we need that broad understanding that the cultural landscape approach offers as we work on heritage conservation.”

