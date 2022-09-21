Artist uses AI to ‘resurrect’ stars like Diana, John Lennon and Kurt Cobain who left us too soon

A photographer used artificial intelligence to bring stars who left us too soon back to life – creating haunting portraits of Princess Diana, Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Freddie Mercury and others.

The eerie and realistic images are by Alper Yesiltas, a photographer based in Turkey who created the portraits for a project titled ‘As If Nothing Happened’.

He used artificial intelligence photo enhancer software and photo editing programs to create the images.

‘With the development of AI technology, I have been excited for a while, thinking that “everything imaginable can be shown in reality,” Yesiltas wrote about the project.

Princess Diana was killed in Paris aged 36 after the Mercedes-Benz she was driving crashed while being pursued by paparazzi in the early hours of August 31, 1997

Rocker Kurt Cobain was found dead in his Seattle home of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the age of 27

Beatles singer John Lennon was fatally shot outside the Dakota in New York City on December 8, 1980 at the age of 40.

Queen’s lead singer Freddie Mercury died of bronchial pneumonia as a result of AIDS on November 24, 1991 at his home in London at the age of 45

‘When I started tinkering with technology, I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest. I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me, and that’s how this project came about.’

The artist went on, ‘The hardest part of the creative process for me is making the image feel ‘real’ to me. The moment I like the most is when I think the picture in front of me looks very realistic, as if it was taken by a photographer.’

Each of the celebrities featured in the project died at a young age – often under tragic circumstances.

Princess Diana was killed in Paris at the age of 36 after the Mercedes-Benz she was riding in crashed while being pursued by paparazzi in the early hours of August 31, 1997.

Rocker Kurt Cobain was found dead at his home in Seattle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the age of 27.

Beatles singer John Lennon was fatally shot outside in New York City on December 8, 1980 at the age of 40.

Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury died of bronchial pneumonia as a result of AIDS on 24 November 1991 at his home in London at the age of 45.

Rapper Tupak Shakur died at the age of 25 in Las Vegas from a gunshot wound on September 13, 1996.

Actor Heath Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on January 22, 2008 at the age of 28.

Musician Jimi Hendriz died of a drug overdose on September 18, 1970 at the age of 27.

Janis Joplin died of a heroin overdose on October 4, 1970 at the age of 27.

‘Behind this project lies the question of ‘how would people look photo-realistically if some major events had not happened to them’, explained Yesiltas.

Janis Joplin died of a heroin overdose on October 4, 1970 at the age of 27

Musician Jimi Hendriz died of a drug overdose on September 18, 1970 at the age of 27

Actor Heath Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose on January 22, 2008 at the age of 28