Arsenal and Liverpool ‘join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks’

Arsenal and Liverpool owners have reportedly joined Chelsea’s Todd Boehly in seeking a ‘multiclub network’ similar to that of Manchester City’s owners City Football Group.

It comes weeks after Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a ‘multi-club modal’ and entered into initial talks to buy a Portuguese team earlier this month.

It now appears that Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke and his Liverpool counterpart John W Henry are exploring the possibility of expanding their football club portfolio in the near future, according to the Guardian.

Founded in 2013 as City owner Sheikh Mansour, City Football Group owns 11 football clubs around the world and their most recent addition came in July when they acquired a majority stake in Serie A side Palermo.

Palermo joined City, New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel SK and Troyes under the banner of CFG and now Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to do the same.

Kroenke, who already owns the MLS outfit Colorado Rapids, along with NFL side LA Rams, among others, is said to have already looked into buying clubs in Brazil, Belgium and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and the NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins, also plans to expand its portfolio further into football.

Boehly made no secret of his desire to start a new multi-club network, while praising Red Bull football group and CFG for pioneering the idea.

“We’re going to continue to add resources,” Boehly told the Salt Conference earlier this month. “We talked about a multi-club model. I would like to continue expanding the footprint. There are several countries where having a club has advantages.

CITY FOOTBALL GROUP’S CLUBS Manchester City (England) Girona (Spain) Melbourne City (Australia) New York (America) Mumbai City (India) Sichuan Jiuniu (China) Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) Yokoham F. Marinos (Japan) Lommel SK (Belgium) Troyes (France)

“Red Bull is doing really well in Leipzig and Salzburg, both of which play in the Champions League, so they’ve figured out how to make that work. You have Man City with a very large network of clubs.’

He added: “I think the challenge Chelsea has now, or one of them, is that when you have 18-, 19-, 20-year-old superstars you can lend them to other clubs but you put their development in the hands of someone else.

“I think our aim is to make sure we can show our young superstars the way to get onto the Chelsea pitch while giving them real playing time. For me, the way to do that is through another club somewhere in a really competitive league in Europe.”

After having talks with a Portuguese club about acquiring a majority stake, Boehly . decided is said to have held initial talks earlier this summer with the club’s academy manager Neil Bath and high-profile agent Jorge Mendes, who is Portuguese.

During the talks, the concept of purchasing a Portuguese club was said to have been discussed.

Such a move would allow the Stamford Bridge club to send their most promising young talent out to secure valuable first-team football but continue under the Chelsea umbrella.

Bath is said to have worked to identify which club would be most suitable for the club to recruit as a sister team.

Mendes’ connections in Portugal would make the middleman a suitable channel to facilitate a deal should Chelsea decide to formally approach a club.

Boehly believes Portugal offers a good opportunity to expand Chelsea’s global presence, given its position as one of the best outside of Europe’s recognized top five divisions.