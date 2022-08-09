Arlo’s wireless video doorbell with alerts and a siren is just $149

Smart home brand Arlo offers a wide range of discounts that have recently started, with some of its products discounted on its site — ranging from security systems to indoor and outdoor cameras. Our picks for what’s most worth your time and hard-earned dollars are the Arlo Essential video doorbells (wireless or wired) and the Pro 3 Floodlight Cam.

First off, the best deal is downright on the Arlo wireless video doorbell, currently on sale in white for $149 at Amazon. This discount of about $51 actually undercuts the deal price on Arlo’s site and at other retailers like Best Buy, where to buy it for $179.99. This video doorbell, along with its wired counterpart, was one of our picks for the best video doorbells you can buy right now. The Arlo Essential doorbells both support the Google Home app and offer a very wide, square 180-degree view like you’ll find in the more expensive Ring Pro line. They may not be as fast and responsive as Ring’s offerings, as they’re limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, but they’re very good options if you’re not already in the Alexa ecosystem and would rather not go to bed with Amazon for it. your smart home needs.

For some added features and compatibility with Apple HomeKit, the wired version of the Arlo doorbell is currently on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This one requires wiring to power it, but in return you get a video preroll that documents before anyone presses the button.



Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wireless The battery-powered version of Arlo’s video doorbell is compatible with the Google Home app. It has a square image with a 180-degree field of view to capture all the activity at your door, and it provides alerts for people, packages, animals and vehicles.



Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired Arlo’s wired video doorbell offers compatibility with Google Home and Apple HomeKit. It also has pre-roll video recordings to capture what happens before a visitor rings the doorbell.

Another worthy Arlo deal that deserves your attention is the Pro 3 Floodlight camera. It is currently on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is about $20 off the regular price. Although, again, Amazon is also offering the white model for an even lower price, this time for $195.87 (about $54 off). The stock of the white model is limited, so extra discount can not last long.

Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight has excellent video quality with a fairly small size that won’t stick out the side of your house like a sore thumb or some strange alien vessel. It received high marks in our list of the best floodlight cameras thanks to its high-quality HDR video and compatibility with a wide range of smart home systems. It even has a 12x digital zoom with tracking.



Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera has the best video quality, the most versatile installation options, and will easily illuminate your garden despite its (more) small size. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. It’s expensive though, especially if you’re continuously adding power and paying for smart alerts and video recording.

As the GPU market continues to heal, we’re looking for deals on popular video cards from Nvidia’s RTX line. It’s easy to spend a lot of money if you want a high-end GPU that will last, and luckily there are recent discounts on high-end GPUs. However, some of the more discounted cards are available now and are quite easy to order. You can a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX3070or RTX 3070 Ti at Best Buy for their respective MSRPs of $399.99, $499.99, and $599.99. The only caveat is that you may need to order them to pick them up at the store. Other than that, it’s no hassle, no hassle.

While these aren’t discounts, the 3060 Ti itself is particularly good value when it comes to value for money in a GPU. It’s great for 1440p gaming and won’t blow up most budgets. Moving up to a 3070 or 3070 Ti will give you incrementally higher performance and clock speeds, but the 3060 Ti is arguably the best value outside of a very steep discount on a much more expensive card.



Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti An impressive PCIe 4.0 graphics card that delivers 1440p gaming at a competitive price thanks to its 8GB GDDR6, ray tracing and DLSS support.

Many of us here on The edge are big fans of mechanical keyboards, whether it’s keyboards you build yourself or buy ready-made and make small personal adjustments to make them yours. However, it is not a cheap hobby, and sometimes you just want a good keyboard that you can type on comfortably with a battery that lasts a very long time. Best Buy has a deal of the day on a perfect solution — it sells the Microsoft Sculpt wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $89.99 ($40 off).

This ergonomic keyboard is shaped to maximize comfort during long sessions at your desk, and it even has a built-in elevation to adjust the height to your needs. It comes with an ergonomic mouse and even a wireless numpad so that your mouse hand can stay comfortable and you can live the dream that a numpad is on the left side of your board. In addition to all this comfort, the Sculpt runs on simple AA batteries and lasts for the better part of a year.



Microsot Sculpt wireless keyboard with mouse and numpad This ergonomic keyboard features a contoured design with a detachable wrist rest to fully support your hands and wrists. This bundle also features a standalone numeric keypad and a contoured mouse to reduce wrist strain.

One of the best values ​​for wireless gaming headsets can be traced back to the ever-low price. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a $40 discount off the regular price. This deal includes all three colors of the G435 — from quintessential black to the funkier styles of its blue/red and white/blue liveries.

What makes the G435 so good is its comfort, compatibility and value. It’s our top pick for the best multiplatform wireless gaming headset for most people – thanks in no small part to its versatile ability to accept calls on your phone via Bluetooth while connected to your PC or console via 2 .4GHz wireless. Finally, the lightweight design and fabric-covered ear cushions and headband ensure that long gaming sessions don’t lead to fatigue or soreness.



Logitech G435 Lightspeed Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It is compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth so you can listen to music or answer calls while gaming.

More Tuesday deals that are totally awesome:

Today is the last day to enter Samsung’s promotion to get up to $200 credit for pre-ordering of the products it will announce tomorrow at its planned Unpacked event. If you want to be an early adopter of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, or whatever else gets announced, that’s not a bad deal.

The last Echo Show 5 has dropped to $44.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. Additionally, if you trade in another smart device, such as an older Echo Dot, you’ll get another 25 percent off, bringing the price down to $33.74. That’s a solid price for such a great smart screen to use next to your bed or on a counter to hear and see the news, weather and more. Read our review .

. The 40mm GPS configuration of the Apple Watch SE retails for $219 ($60 off) at Best Buy in select colors. A new flagship Apple Watch is definitely coming soon, but there’s no guarantee there’s another SE on the way. Read our review .

. Best Buy also has the Tile Mate GPS Smart Tracker in White for $15.99 ($9 discount) for a pack.