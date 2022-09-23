Approaching storm could delay NASA moon rocket launch attempt

The NASA moon rocket is on Pad 39B for a launch attempt for the Artemis 1 lunar orbit mission at Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. On Friday, September 23, 2022, a storm in the Caribbean threatens to delay NASA’s third attempt to launch the rocket. Credit: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File



An approaching storm threatens to delay NASA’s next launch attempt for its new moon rocket, which has been grounded for weeks due to fuel leaks.

A tropical depression in the southern Caribbean is moving towards Florida and could become a major hurricane.

Managers said on Friday that the missile is now ready to launch on its first test flight after overcoming more hydrogen leaks during a refueling test earlier this week. It will be the first time in 50 years that a crew pod orbits the moon; the spacecraft will carry mannequins, but not astronauts.

Teams will continue to monitor the forecast and decide by Saturday whether to not only postpone the test flight, but to drag the missile from the path to the hangar. It’s unclear when the next launch attempt would be — be it October or even November — if the rocket has to take shelter indoors.

The preference is to stay on the launch pad and try for a launch on Tuesday, “but there are still some uncertainties in the forecast,” said Tom Whitmeyer of NASA, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems.

It takes three days of preparation to get the rocket back into the Kennedy Space Center’s giant Vehicle Assembly Building, a 4-mile (6.4 kilometers) journey that takes several hours.

“I don’t think we’re going to end it,” Whitmeyer told reporters. “We’re just taking it step by step.”

The 98-meter rocket can withstand gusts of 85 mph (137 kph) on the trail, but only 46 mph (74 kph) once in motion.

This would be the third launch attempt for the Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Fuel leaks and other technical problems made the first two attempts, in late August and early September, unnecessary.

Although hydrogen fuel seeped past newly installed seals during Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, the launch team recovered the leakage to acceptable levels by slowing the flow and decreasing the pressure in the pipes. That gave the launch team the confidence to go ahead with a launch attempt on Tuesday, officials said.

Managers said the 30-year space shuttle program also saw many hydrogen fuel leaks and hurricane-related rollbacks. The lunar rocket’s main engines are actually upgraded versions of what flew on shuttles.

The Space Force has also extended the certification of on-board batteries that are part of the flight safety system, at least until the beginning of October.

NASA has only two chances to launch the rocket — Tuesday and October 2 — before a two-week blackout period begins. The next launch period would open on October 17.

Astronauts would climb aboard for the second test flight around the moon in 2024. The third mission, scheduled for 2025, would see a pair of astronauts land on the moon.

