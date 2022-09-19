Apple’s Dynamic Island will reportedly expand to all iPhone 15 models in 2023

The Dynamic Island is by far the most interesting feature of the new iPhone 14 Pro, bringing a new interface element and a dramatic new look to Apple’s high-end phones. Now, a new rumor says the Dynamic Island will soon make its way to lower-end models as well.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the Dynamic Island is “expected on standard models on the 15”, meaning the notch will disappear on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models. Young was also one of the first analysts to predict that the iPhone 14 Pro would adopt a hole+pill display design.

Yes, Dynamic Island expects on standard models on the 15. Still don’t expect 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as the supply chain cannot support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

However, Young says he “don’t expect 120Hz/LTPO” for the iPhone 15, so ProMotion and the always-on display could remain exclusive to the Pro models. On Apple’s other devices such as the iPad and MacBook Pro, ProMotion has also been relegated to the Pro models.

Bringing Dynamic Island to the rest of the iPhone line would help Apple gain more support from third-party developers and quickly make it a major iPhone feature. The iPhone 15 is also expected to use USB-C instead of Lightning on all models and bring several exclusive Pro features, including a faster 3nm A17 processor and an improved periscope-style telephoto camera.