Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with improved crash detection and carrier upgrades

Ahead of the next major version of iOS 16 expected to release next month, Apple has released an unexpected iOS 16.1 point update that will mainly benefit iPhone 14 users. The iOS 16.1.2 release notes list only two improvements: “optimizations” for crash detection (a feature exclusive to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro) and “improved wireless carrier compatibility,” which can mean just about anything.
There is also a security notification as part of the update that affects all iPhones, so there could be important vulnerabilities that have been patched. At the time of writing, Apple’s security updates page says details will be “coming soon.” We will update this article as we learn more.
This update provides important security updates and the following improvements for your iPhone:
To install the update on your iPhone, go to the Settings app General>Software update. Tap Download and install and follow the directions.
