App State score incredible HAIL MARY to win vs. Troy – a week after they upset Texas A&M on the road

By Merry
Miracle in the mountains! App State scores on incredible HAIL MARY to secure walk-off win against Troy, leading to wild scenes in Boone – a week after they upset Texas A&M on the road

  • App State took their second straight win with a Hail Mary walk-off vs. Troy
  • Christian Horn hauled in a tipped ball on the six yard line before hitting the TD . scored
  • The Mountaineers continue their fairytale week after beating A&M last week

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

Published: 01:33, September 18, 2022 | Updated: 01:48, September 18, 2022

Appalachian State continued their incredible College Football season with more magic in the mountains in the walk-off win vs. Troy.

With two seconds left on fourth and ten of their own 47, trailing 28-26, Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice raised a prayer after he rolled to the left.

The ball initially failed to reach the end zone, but receiver Cristian Horn landed a tipped ball at the six-yard line.


Mountaineers QB Chase Brice ripped a Hail Mary under little pressure from his own 43 yard line
It looked like the game would be dead if a Troy defender got their hands on the ball at the five
App State receiver Cristian Horn was alive, caught him before turning right
With the help of a block, the speedster was able to shoot into the end zone relatively easily
Using a block, Horn was able to drive freely into the end zone when App State sent Boone, NC. frenzied for the second time in as many weeks.

Unable to storm the field after their historic win over No. 6-ranked Texas A&M last week, fans more than made up for it on Saturday.

With 25 seconds left in the game, Troy willingly took a safety on the fourth and one from their 11-yard line with 25 seconds left in the game.

Kidd Brewer Stadium erupted after the walk-off game, with hundreds rushing onto the field
Appalachian State fans have had the ride of their lives in the first three games this year
That made it a 28-26 ball game before Troy squibbed the ball — which was returned to the App State 47-yard line.

Three unfinishes started the ride before Brice and Horn met for another maniacal moment in the North Carolina mountains.

Appalachian State improved to 2-1 during the season and is rather unfortunate not to be 3-0 after losing a shootout to state rivals, North Carolina 63-61 on opening weekend.

Comfortably one of the nation’s most-watched teams this season, the Mountaineers have their chance to wind up next Saturday against fellow Sun Belt team, James Madison.

The Mountaineers are currently atop the Sun Belt Conference with their only loss to Carolina
Win over Troy was ASU's second jaw-dropping win in a week after beating Texas A&M
