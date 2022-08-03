Apollo 11 artifacts are among 10,000 mementos being sent to the moon aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 

A small piece of the Apollo 11 engine is one of thousands of artifacts that will be sent to the moon when NASA’s Artemis 1 launches in late August.

While NASA’s first mission back to the moon will be unmanned, there will be sentimental cargo from the 1968 Apollo 11 mission on board — including a bolt, nut and washer from one of their ship’s engines, as well as a small moon rock collected by astronauts. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Among the thousands of items in the official flight kit, several stand out, including a nib used by Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz associated with the mission. Schulz was a noted enthusiast of the lunar missions.

NASA’s first mission back to the moon, Artemis 1, includes a bolt, nut and washer (seen above) from one of the famous Apollo 11 ship engines

Among the thousands of items in the official flight kit, a nib (see above) used by Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz will be sent to the moon. The cartoonist was a well-known lover of the moon missions

In the 1960s, Schultz drew several comics featuring Snoopy on the moon and now 245 silver Snoopy pins will make the journey real

Microchips (see above) inscribed with the names of the nearly 30,000 people who worked on Artemis 1 are part of the mission’s official flight kit

“We searched the collection to find things that we thought were the right mix of being really significant and that the meaning would be enhanced by inclusion on this flight, but they weren’t things that weren’t also somewhat duplicated in the collection.” Margaret Weitekamp, ​​chair of the space history department at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, said: gathering area in an interview.

“We don’t fly things that we think are completely unique and therefore very risky if put on something like a launch.”

The National Air and Space Museum is lending the mission patch, commemorative medallion, and engine piece — and all of the Apollo items will be put on display in an exhibit after they return to Earth.

Emblems and many of the other items, such as space patches and commemorative medallions (see above), will be presented post-flight to program staff and those who made Artemis I a success

NASA’s first trip back to the moon in decades will feature thousands of interesting artifacts, including LEGO minifigures (see above)

Microchips inscribed with the names of the nearly 30,000 people who worked on Artemis 1 will also be shipped as part of the mission’s official flight gear – in tribute to their hard work and dedication.

Other mementos include bright yellow space-themed Lego minifigures, a 3D-printed replica of the Greek goddess Artemis, several USB drives containing videos, drawings, and essays from teachers and students around the world, and hundreds of U.S. and state flags, as well as flags of some international employees of NASA.

There will also be 2,500 Artemis I mission pins and 2,775 Artemis I mission patches on board, as well as plenty of other small tchotchkes that will be handed out as mementos to the thousands of people involved in the mission.

A pebble from the Dead Sea, the lowest dry land surface on Earth, will be sent with Artemis as a way to “symbolize humanity’s ongoing quest for exploration.”

In total, the official flight kit will weigh 120 pounds, which may seem like a lot, but NASA has a long history of sending objects from Earth into space.

For example, the moon rock that will be aboard Artemis I was previously sent on the last space shuttle flight in 2011.

Perhaps most famously, the Voyager probes launched in 1977 both carried gold phonograph records saluting extraterrestrial life and music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Chuck Berry.

In July, NASA announced it wanted to launch the Artemis I on its historic three-week voyage on August 29, although September 2 and 5 are set as backup dates. A final decision will probably not be made until a week before launch.

While originally scheduled to launch in November 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida have resulted in lengthy delays, as well as numerous technical issues.

The mission is essentially a test drive of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System. Under the current plan, a successful mission in 2024 will lead to a manned follow-up, which will see four crew members orbit the moon.

During the next missions, humans will set foot on the lunar surface for the first time in 50 years, including the first women to ever do so.

