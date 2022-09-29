Anthony Koletti went to smoke a joint with mate on the night wife Melissa Caddick went missing

Anthony Koletti went to smoke a joint with a mate on the night his wife Melissa Caddick disappeared before deleting a series of text messages, an inquest has been told, as he reveals the scammer wore ‘granny’ underwear and was physically ‘perfect’.

Koletti said his wife had been wearing black gym clothes and ‘granny’ style underwear when she was last seen leaving their home in Dover Heights.

In a missing person’s questionnaire, he described his wife as ‘very healthy’, a ‘born leader’ and only drank glasses of chardonnay at weekends.

Sir. Koletti said she enjoyed ‘skiing, jogging and walking’, smoked three Winfield Golds a day and that her ‘fictional hero’ was Joan of Arc.

The inquiry came as the NSW inquiry into Ms Caddick’s disappearance heard Mr Koletti had deleted text messages from his phone to hide from police that he was smoking a joint with a friend on the night his wife disappeared.

He told the court that he drove to a friend’s house on the evening of 12 November 2020 to get an ‘e-cigarette’.

Koletti described his wife as wearing black ‘gym clothes’ and ‘granny’ style underwear as well as being ‘physically perfect’

The bizarre description comes after a tough day in court for Mr Koletti, who appeared to be reduced to tears by ‘confusing’ questions (pictured here with Ms Caddick)

“Was that really smoking a joint?” asked counsel assisting Jason Downing SC.

“I don’t know … it’s possible,” Mr Koletti said.

“You must remember that,” said Mr. Downing.

‘Let’s just say I did. What’s your point?’ said Mr. Koletti.

‘On one night you told us you were doing searches all day … you actually went to smoke a joint with a friend,’ Mr Downing said.

Koletti said he was worried about his wife and accepted it was to reassure himself if he did it.

Sir. Koletti deleted the text messages exchanged with this friend before handing his phone over to police to help with their enquiries, Mr Downing said.

Sir. Koletti said it must have “something to do with marijuana.”

Tensions had reached breaking point when Jason Downing SC, barrister assisting Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan, asked Mr Koletti (pictured) if he was able to read

He formally reported his wife missing the following day, November 13, and was asked if he had been out the night before.

“Not that I know of,” he said.

The bizarre descriptions come after a hard day during the investigation of Mr. Koletti, who appeared to be reduced to tears by ‘confusing’ questions.

He was excused from giving evidence on Wednesday after he was asked by a lawyer assisting the coroner if he was able to read.

“Mr. Koletti, you can read, can’t you?” Jason Downing S asked, to which Mrs Caddick’s husband replied: ‘I am so confused by your questions’.

The outburst came after Mr Koletti was grilled over an inconsistency about his wife’s disappearance.

Sir. Koletti said his wife was physically ‘perfect’, that she was a born leader and ‘extroverted’ and only drank wine at the weekend in a missing persons questionnaire.

He told Mr Downing that on the morning of November 12, 2020, when Caddick went missing, he assumed she had gone out for exercise.

“I didn’t think anything of it … she just went for a walk like she goes every day, not a problem,” he told police in an interview.

In evidence, Mr Koletti agreed that his wife had no habits, that her exercise regime was irregular and that she mostly jogged on the treadmill.

Sir. Downing continued to question Mr Koletti on Wednesday about this inconsistency, asking if he was now trying to justify his answers.

“One of the accounts must not be true,” Mr Downing said.

“I guess so, yes,” said Mr. Koletti.

“Why do you guess?” said Mr. Downing.

“Because your questions are confusing, the way you talk is not the way my mind works,” Mr. Koletti said.

‘Everyone has a different mind. You have to understand that. I don’t think you do. I’ve been through a lot, if you haven’t noticed.’

Just after 13 Wednesday, the coroner announced that Mr. Koletti (pictured Tuesday) would be excused from giving evidence after he became ‘confused’ and ‘driven’

Parents of Melissa Caddick, Barbara Grimley (left) and Ted Grimley leave the inquest into her death at Lidcombe Coroner’s Court in Sydney, Monday, September 26, 2022

He spent the afternoon resting out of sight at the NSW Coroners Court building before his lawyer told the judge he needed to be assessed before returning.

“We’re taking him to see somebody, he might be fine, but we’re not doctors,” said his attorney Judy Swan.

Ms Ryan eventually asked Mr Koletti to leave the witness box, saying she trusted him to focus on the questions and answer truthfully.

Sir. Koletti may return on Thursday to testify if deemed appropriate.

It comes as the brother of missing fraudster Melissa Caddick says her family categorically rejects the notion that her husband could have harmed her or been complicit in her disappearance.

Anthony Koletti has burst into tears while being questioned about an inconsistency about the disappearance of his wife Melissa Caddick (pictured, the couple in happier times)

Melissa Caddick’s brother Adam Grimley (pictured in 2020) says family ’embarrassed’ council appears to be ‘going after’ brother-in-law Anthony Koletti

Adam Grimley says the family are ‘floored’ advisers helping the investigation into Mrs Caddick’s suspected death appear to be ‘going after’ his brother-in-law.

In a statement to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Ryan on September 19, he described Anthony Koletti as an ‘extremely gentle and kind man’ who remains a valued member of the family.

“I am making this statement in response to the questioning taken by counsel assisting which suggests that my brother-in-law … could have harmed my sister or in some way be complicit in her disappearance”, said Mr. Grimley.

‘The family categorically rejects such ideas and are completely shocked that counselors appear to be going after Anthony and saying that Anthony or the police are to blame for Melissa’s disappearance.’

He noted that the lawyer appeared to be presenting “unverified gossip as fact” and said Mr Koletti had suffered enormously from the loss of his wife, the shock of her wrongdoing and unfounded accusations that followed.

The statement was made in court before Mr Koletti was called to give evidence this week, but was asked to stand down because of his confusion and distress on Wednesday.

The investigation by Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan continues.