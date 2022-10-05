Anthony Fauci FINALLY admits he got key Covid advice wrong

<!–

dr. Anthony Fauci has finally admitted he got key aspects of his Covid public health advice wrong.

America’s top infectious disease expert said he should have been “much more careful” with his words early in the pandemic.

He told a medical conference on Tuesday that he wished he had been more open to the public about the uncertainties at the time.

dr. Fauci was heavily criticized for wearing face masks and exaggerating the goal of herd immunity to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

He also blasted the debate over the origins of Covid and denied that virus tinkering experiments were taking place at the Wuhan facility at the center of lab leak theory.

The outgoing White House medical adviser spoke Tuesday at the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism.

When asked if he wished he had communicated better during the pandemic, he said, “The answer is yes…I mean, my goodness, nobody is perfect. I certainly am not.’

Asked at the conference if he regretted any advice he gave during the Covid pandemic, Dr Fauci admitted: “You know, the answer is yes.

“If I go back in the early months, I probably should have tried to be much, more careful about repeating the message.

‘[To get across] the uncertainty of what we’re going through.’

When Covid first hit U.S. shores in January 2020, Dr. Fauci was one of the first to advise that nothing needed to change.

But in mid-March, the Trump administration had urged Americans to limit international travel, with states going into lockdown about a week later.

dr. Fauci has admitted the mistake, but said if they had asked for restrictions when there were only five cases, “people would have looked at us like we were crazy.”

The top infectious disease expert also told Americans in early March that there was “no need” to wear a face mask.

He insisted at the time that its only benefit was that it would “make people feel a little better” and that it could “block even a drop.”

But in April, he was forced to turn around when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they were needed because the virus was spreading through the air.

As a result of the virus, face masks were in effect in indoor public places and on airplanes for more than two years. No state currently has the restriction, although there are concerns from some quarters that it could be brought back this winter.

During the conference, Dr. Fauci social media users and the media are twisting some of his comments.

“You have to be careful,” he said. “It’s a real shame that’s the world we live in, in the sense that it’s a bunch of sound bites, sound bites that are sometimes cut in half and misinterpreted.

“Someone can always get into mischief by cutting out a few words.”

dr. Fauci will resign from his official position at the end of the year. His career in public health spans decades.

He has also been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, a research agency within the sprawling National Institutes of Health.