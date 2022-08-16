Anthony Callea makes a style statement at the House of the Dragon premiere in Sydney

<!–

Anthony Callea is known for his sense of style and Tuesday was no different.

The Australian singer, 39, caught the eye in a white faux fur coat as he led celebrity arrivals at the Sydney premiere of House of the Dragon.

The Prayer singer’s style was right when he opted for a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a white t-shirt and black jeans.

He paired his look with shiny black leather boots and a $373 black Dolce & Gabbana bag.

Meanwhile, husband Tim Campbell looked sharp in a white button-up shirt that he paired with a black trench coat and jeans.

Ryan Corr, who will appear on the American show, was dressed in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a black button-up shirt and faux leather pockets.

He combined his look with black pants and leather shoes.

Model Laura Dundovic turned heads when she showed off her incredible figures in a black dress with cutouts with a thigh-high split.

The Sydney-based glamazon sported a face full of makeup that consisted of foundation, bronzer and nude lipstick.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks down and relaxed.

Laura paired her look with a glitzy silver clutch and strappy black heels.

Doctor Doctor star Rodger Corser was also in attendance.

The 49-year-old Logie award-winning actor looked sharp in a black shirt that he paired with a jacket, trousers and brown shoes.

Justin Hill looked suave in a navy checked suit and leather shoes.

He gained character by wearing a long blond wig

Documenting his transformation on Instagram, he wrote, “Living my Daenerys fantasy at the @houseofthedragonhbo premiere tonight!”

Meanwhile, Suzan Mutesi appeared fresh from her trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she was filming Ten’s new reality show, The Challenge.

The 36-year-old exuded confidence in a glitzy sheer black dress which she paired with a black puffer jacket.

She completed her ensemble with striking neon heels.

Former child star Sarah Monahan who looked stylish in a colorful print dress.

The 45-year-old showed off her youthful complexion and stepped out for the outing with a full face full of makeup.

House of the Dragon Premieres August 22 on Binge