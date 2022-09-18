Anthony Albanese meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before Queen’s funeral in London

<!–

Despite it being only a few months since they last met, Justin Trudeau said he had “a lot to discuss” with Anthony Albanese as the two leaders greeted each other in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Canadian Prime Minister said it was “very, very good” to see the Aussie leader again in person after the pair shook hands warmly ahead of tomorrow’s bleak event.

Australia and Canada were united in condemning Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine and vowed deeper economic cooperation and change.

The two leaders also discussed the fight against climate change.

Anthony Albanese met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral

But as both countries are mining powerhouses Mr Trudeau said he would talk to Mr Albanian about mining minerals ‘in a world where both Canada and Australia share strong expertise in the kinds of values ​​that matter to consumers’.

They last met one-on-one in June before a NATO summit in the Spanish city of Madrid.

“It is a very bleak event that we are here in London together,” said Mr Albanese.

“But part of the recognition of part of our common history, and our common values ​​that we will talk about are common values ​​of human rights in support of the international rule of law in our region.”

The two leaders said Australia and Canada had a lot in common when they pledged economic cooperation

Both prime ministers previously had separate audiences with King Charles.

Mr Albanese described his one-on-one meeting with King Charles as a “great honour” and “a very warm commitment”.

“I extend my personal condolences to King Charles, as well as the condolences of the Australian people,” he said.

“He is very aware of the connection there was between his mother, Her Majesty, and Australia.

“But of course he also has a close personal relationship, he spent six months of his training in Australia and we had a decent engagement and discussion.”

Earlier, Mr Albanian met King Charles at Buckingham Palace and expressed the Australian people’s condolences on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth

Mr Albanese also held informal talks with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at her home in Kent, their second in person but the first since her move to Downing Street.

He and partner Jodie Haydon attended Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-In-State in Westminster on Saturday, then went to Lancaster House to sign the register of condolences and make a statement in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Mr Albanian also revealed details of Australia’s national memorial service on Thursday, following his return.

The event is hosted by television personality Melissa Doyle, with singer Anthony Callea.

Mr Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon have signed a condolence book for the late Queen at Lancaster House

The day has been declared a holiday.

Albanian says the queen’s funeral will be a ‘gloomy day’.

It will be televised Monday at 8 p.m. (AEST).