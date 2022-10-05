Anthony Albanese Botox rumours: The Project's Carrie Bickmore says Australian PM looks same

<!–

Carrie Bickmore has weighed in on ongoing speculation Anthony Albanese has had Botox and fillers, claiming the Australian prime minister looks the same as he did before.

The 59-year-old politician fueled the rumors after looking more refreshed and ‘camera ready’ since taking the top job in May, with a smoother complexion and a more youthful skin texture.

Sir. Albanese’s new look was particularly notable last week when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

Shaking Mr Kishida’s hand, Mr Albanese looked remarkably fresher than he did when he posed for his official prime ministerial portrait a few months ago.

The project weighed in on the debate after the prime minister laughed off the rumors during a breakfast radio interview on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 59, (left) sported a rejuvenated complexion on Tuesday as he met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (right) in Tokyo

“I don’t think he looks any different in those side-by-side photos there,” co-host Rachel Corbett said.

“Let the man have a glow-up.”

Bickmore said: ‘If he has, he must ask for a better job. He looks the same.’

Panel members agreed.

“I wouldn’t have said ‘there’s a man who’s had Botox,'” Corbett added

Bickmore asked ‘Do you care?’ to which Corbett replied ‘not really.’

Hamish MacDonald believes the Prime Minister does not strike as the ‘Botox type’.

“I don’t know him personally, but it doesn’t seem to be in Albo’s bag of tricks,” Corbett said.

The project weighed into the rumors on Wednesday night, with panelists believing the prime minister still looks the same

The prime minister addressed Botox rumors during a morning radio interview on Wednesday. Pictured on the left is Mr Albanese posing for his official Prime Ministerial portrait taken in May, and on the right is a more youthful-looking Mr Albanese on Tuesday.

Albanese chose not to deny the rumors during a radio interview with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa on Wednesday morning, instead taking a cheeky jab at the journalist who reported them.

“Seriously, I think whoever wrote the article got Botox in the wrong place,” he said when asked if he’s had cosmetic work done.

Wippa asked: ‘Do you think they dribble a bit?’

The Prime Minister replied: ‘Yes, they are in real contention.’

While Mr Albanese did not mention his complexion, the politician was more than happy to discuss in detail his recent dramatic weight loss, which he has spoken about extensively this year

Albanese lost 20 kg in less than a year leading up to the federal election in May.

Australians latched onto his ‘hot’ new look, with Mr Albanese posing in a fitted white shirt, skinny gray chinos and $129 Country Road sneakers with rubber soles. Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon are pictured looking stylish with their dog in May 2022

Albanese lost 20kg and overhauled her wardrobe in the run-up to Australia’s federal election in May. (the picture on the right in June 2013 and on the left in December 2021)

Cosmetic doctor Naomi McCallum, founder of high-end Sydney clinic The Manse, speculated that Mr Albanese may have had a small amount of Botox.

“Looking at the pictures from his last press conference, his skin looks a little smoother and fuller,” said Dr. Naomi to Daily Mail Australia last week.

“His frown lines are still engraved, but his frontalis muscle looks more relaxed,” she said.

“Maybe it’s just great lighting or Photoshop. Either way, he looks very refreshed for someone with the tough job of running the country.’

Ever the dirty statesman, Mr Albanese openly admitted in 2015 that he had braces and eventually dental implants to fix his ‘terrible workingman’s teeth’. (Pictured on the left in 2009 before dental work and on the right in May 2022 after braces and veneers)