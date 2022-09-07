Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley fans go wild after actor sparks romance rumors with former co-star

<!–

Ansel Elgort has sparked dating rumors with his former The Fault In The Stars co-star Shailene Woodley.

Fans went wild after the actor, 28, posted a slew of photos with Shailene, 30, on his Instagram account on Wednesday, asking if they’d taken their on-screen romance off the screen.

The carousel started with an image of the duo sharing a hug at a restaurant, alongside a photo of Shailene seemingly enjoying a romantic alfresco dinner with Ansel.

Shailene held her hands as a man – presumably Ansel – filled her wine glass.

“It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg,” Ansel wrote in the post, which also featured photos of his friends, life and mother Grethe Barrett Holby.

Fans were quick to take note of the photos of Shailene, who played Ansel’s love interest Hazel Grace Lancaster in the 2014 romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars.

“OK AUGUST WATERS AND HAZEL GRACE LANCASTER,” noted one Instagram user, referring to their character’s names in the film.

“OMG OMG ARE YOU TWO DATES?” Another demanded to know.

“Ownnnnnn (red heart emoji) the romance of the fault in the stars is not over,” wrote another.

“Are they dating what I miss,” another commented.

“Are Gus and Hazel together in real life?” a curious fan asked.

Another asked about Ansel’s long-term, on-off girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. “He’s not with Violetta anymore?” the Instagram user posted.

It appears that Ansel is back on the market after the actor was spotted kissing a mysterious woman in Italy last month in photos obtained by TMZ.

Meanwhile, in April, Shailene ended up in a romance with football pro Aaron Rodgers for the second time.

The post came after Shailene and Ansel recreated Dirty Dancing’s iconic closing dance.

Shailene posted a video of them practicing the lift before finally perfecting it for her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Ansel shared a photo of the last elevator with the caption “Clean dancing w Shai.”

Ready, go! Shailene posted a video of them practicing the lift before finally perfecting it for her Instagram Stories on Tuesday