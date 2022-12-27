Annual Florida Man Awards 2022: The Most Outrageous Crimes in the Sunshine State

The viral term ‘Florida man’ has become synonymous with the most outrageous crimes committed in the Sunshine State, but this year’s list of most outlandish crimes includes a handful of women.

The year began with a woman trying to get out of a DUI by performing an Irish folk dance for an officer, while a month later another tried to get arrested to mark it off her bucket list.

Other outrageous crimes include a man who threw a hot dog at an officer and another who stole a truck to warn US Space Force officials about fighting aliens and Chinese dragons.

Meanwhile, the year ended with a man hitting his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked him to help make dinner.

DailyMail.com has compiled a list of bizarre crimes in the state in 2022.

Amy Harrington, 38, was charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusing to submit to tests.

April 27: Florida woman tried to avoid DUI with an Irish folk dance

Body camera footage showed the moment a Madeira Beach woman tried to get out of a DUI by proving her sobriety with an Irish dance.

Amy Harrington, 38, showed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot, watery eyes and dilated pupils, when she was rear-ended by a car about a mile from her home.

Officers who arrived on scene ordered Harrington to test her sobriety by walking in a straight line, but said in an incident report that she “struggled to follow instructions and was unsteady on her feet and nearly fell.”

When she began to stumble, Harrington recovered by doing “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance movements,” according to the report.

“That wasn’t right,” the officer can be heard telling Harrington in the footage. He then he shrugged his shoulders and kept circling on the asphalt.

She was then arrested but refused to submit to a blood alcohol content test and was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a test.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, 19, was arrested for erratic driving and has admitted to police that it has been on her wish list since high school.

May 12: Florida woman crossed being arrested off her bucket list

A Florida teenager was arrested for reckless driving on a Key Largo highway on May 12 and has admitted to police that it has been on her wish list since high school.

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas, 19, was singled out by police after a brief chase that ended when she stopped at an intersection.

The arrest affidavit reads: ‘The suspect said getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school. Douglas was taken to jail.

Douglas works as a housekeeper and lives in Homestead, Florida, about 20 miles from where the arrest occurred, according to the sheriff’s website.

She was charged with running away and eluding police.

Jason Stroll, 47, was arrested for throwing a hot dog at an officer

July 4: Florida man arrested for throwing hot dog at officer

Jason Stroll, 47, became concerned when a St. Pete’s officer approached him about his expired seller’s permit while he was in the middle of his shift.

Stroll ignored the officer’s warning and continued to sell hot dogs on the streets.

When an officer asked Stroll to leave his post, the vendor became upset and threw a hot dog at him.

He was arrested for a felony.

Corey Johnson, 29, stole a truck on July 29 while on a ‘mission’ for president

July 29 – Florida man stole a trunk and drove to a Space Force base to warn of aliens

Corey Johnson, 29, stole a truck on July 29 while on a ‘mission’ for the president, according to WFLA.

Johnson took a truck from Riviera Beach and headed to Patrick Space Force Base to warn of aliens and Chinese dragons.

He arrived at the base to warn officials about the message he claimed the president had told him in his mind.

But he was arrested for motor theft instead.

Roberto Hércules, 45, was wearing nothing more than a cowboy hat when he approached a woman on a bicycle with a machete.

October 17 – Florida man assaults woman while wearing only a cowboy hat

Roberto Hércules, 45, was wearing nothing more than a cowboy hat when he approached a woman on a bicycle with a machete.

“Police said he asked her for a crack pipe, but when she said she didn’t have it, he chased after her with a machete,” the arrest report obtained by WPLG said.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police released this mugshot of McDowell on Wednesday after he was re-arrested

Nov 29 – Florida man known for his large neck is arrested again

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, was arrested Nov. 28 for aggravated stalking and failure to pay alimony.

McDowell was previously arrested twice in 2018 and became widely known for his large neck after his mugshot went viral.

He was first arrested on charges including running from police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and a host of other charges including intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver.

In his second arrest, he was charged with attempted eluding, second-degree possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and improper lane use, jail records show.

Chad Mason, 36, was arrested Sunday after he was caught having sex with a goldendoodle in front of children.

December 2: Florida man arrested for having sex with a Goldendoodle

Chad Mason, 36, was caught having sex with the puppy in front of the children before running to a nearby church to vandalize a nativity scene and attempt to steal a car.

Mason was arrested on charges of lewd exhibition, exposure of sexual organs and criminal mischief in a place of worship.

He was taking the Goldendoodle for a walk at the apartment complex located in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater when he went on a crime spree.

Mason caused about $400 in damage to the nativity set.

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, was arrested Monday around 7 p.m. on felony charges including false imprisonment and domestic battery. He hit his wife over the head with a Christmas tree.

December 12: Man arrested for hitting his wife with a Christmas tree

Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, was arrested December 12 after hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked him for help with dinner.

Atchison ‘lost his temper’ after the couple argued inside their home in Fruitland Park.

The wife, whose name was not released, told police the argument escalated when she accidentally splashed water on her while putting a spoon in the sink.

She said her husband packed up some belongings and went out to his car before coming back and telling her to go.

The victim told police that when she tried to exit through the front door, Atchison used both hands and pushed her in the shoulder area away from the door, causing her to stumble, according to the police report.

Shocked by the events that just occurred, the victim went to the living room and sat down with a friend who was visiting at the time.

Soon after, Atchison picked up the Christmas tree, located in the corner of the room, and tossed it into the kitchen area. The tree at that point had snapped in half.

The suspect then picked up the broken tree and threw it at his wife, striking her, according to the affidavit.

Atchison was arrested for felony charges including false imprisonment, violation of a court order and domestic battery.

Tevin Keason Williams, 31, was arrested Dec. 14 after he threatened to kill his roommate and neighbor and confessed to hitting a pet raccoon with a hammer.

Dec 14: Florida man arrested for beating up his roommate’s pet raccoon

Tevin Keason Williams, 31, was arrested December 14 in Lake County after he punched a raccoon and allegedly threatened to kill his roommate.

Williams jumped off her scooter and began hitting her roommate’s vehicle when she got home.

“I’m going to kill you,” she yelled at her roommate before throwing a hammer at her as she ran away.

The woman, who has not been identified, was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help.

While there, the neighbor said Williams had earlier threatened to kill him with a sewing needle and confessed to hitting the raccoon. It is not clear if the animal survived.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated animal cruelty.