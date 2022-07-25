Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn, 15, poses with Janet Jackson

Anna Nicole Smith’s 15-year-old daughter Dannielynn attended Janet Jackson’s concert last weekend.

Her 49-year-old father Larry Birkhead was with her as they posed backstage with the 80s icon while he shared images on Instagram.

Dannielynn and Larry have long been fans of Michael Jackson’s sister, who is best known for the hit songs Miss You Much and That’s The Way Love Goes.

Big fans: Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn attended Janet Jackson’s concert this weekend. Her dad Larry Birkhead was with her as they posed backstage with the 80s icon as he shared photos on Instagram

The teen wore a black and white outfit with chunky black shoes and her hair in a ponytail.

And in tribute to Jackson, she wore arm warmers with safety pins on them.

Larry kept his style understated with a baby blue shirt, worn in jeans and royal blue sneakers.

Birkhead shared his experience on Instagram.

Here for Janet: Dannielynn and Larry have long been fans of Michael Jackson’s sister, who is best known for the hit songs Miss You Much and That’s The Way Love Goes

Fan power: ‘On our way to Dannielynn’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth) in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which of us is the biggest Janet fan. “It’s going to be ‘Dirty’ outside in 100 degrees, but we’re looking forward to it,” the father wrote

Danced all night long: In a later post with Janet, he shared: ‘After hours of singing, dancing and sweating at the @cincymusicfest, we started dating @janetjackson. the heat and still find time for two of her fans

“On our way to Dannielynn’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth) in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing about who among us is the biggest Janet fan.

“It’s going to be ‘Dirty’ outside with 100 degrees of weather, but we’re looking forward to it,” the father wrote.

In a later message to Janet, he shared: “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating at the @cincymusicfest, we started dating @janetjackson.

“She killed it, managed to record all her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans.

Tragic: Dannielynn’s mother is the late Anna Nicole Smith (pictured in 1993), a top model and part-time actress

She became the Playmate of the Year: She was a top model and a cover girl who made her mark in Hollywood

They had something going on: the two dated for several years; seen in 2004

‘A great weekend. How cute is Janet ❤️?’

Dannielynn and Larry have met Janet several times in the past.

In May, the teenager had another meeting with a celebrity.

The teen had such a bond with Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora that he offered him free guitar lessons when she visits Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Dannielynn, who lives in Kentucky, already practices guitar and wants to become a professional musician one day.

New Boyfriend: Dannielynn got a sweet offer from a superstar back in May. According to TMZ, the teen had such a bond with Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora that he offered him free guitar lessons when she visits Los Angeles.

Derby time: The teen was with her father Larry Birkhead in Louisville during the Kentucky Derby

The teen was with her father Birkhead in Louisville at the Kentucky Derby.

Richie, who achieved international fame as lead guitarist in Bon Jovi, performed at this year’s Barnstable Brown Gala.

Sambora has a daughter much older than Dannielynn: 24-year-old Ava Locklear whose mother is Melrose Place star Heather Locklear.

Dannielynn was dressed in a striking outfit, the chic men’s suit that Janet Jackson wore to the same gala in 2003, which her father bought at a charity auction.

In a touch of serendipity, Janet also attended this year’s event, where a source tells DailyMail.com exclusively that she saw Dannielynn and exclaimed, “That’s my outfit!”

Janet praised Dannielynn and said, “You look so great. It is so cute!’ to which the teen replied, “Thank you, I love it!”

Larry is a devoted Janet Jackson fan and while working as a photojournalist, he even bit her while wearing the ensemble that Dannielynn was wearing.

“I recognized the outfit that Janet shot at the party in 2003 as a photographer and I thought it would be cool if Dannielynn had that,” he said.

Family Time: Birkhead and Dannielynn, at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville on the eve of the Kentucky Derby

Throwback: Dannielynn was dressed in a statement outfit her father bought at a charity auction – the chic mens suit Jackson wore to the same gala in 2003 (pictured)

Larry told DailyMail.com that his daughter “thought it was really cool. She likes Janet’s music and she thinks Janet has a cool style.”

The event has special significance for Larry and Dannielynn, as Anna Nicole first met Larry at the 2003 Barnstable Brown Gala.

Three days after Dannielynn was born, her half-brother Daniel died of a drug overdose, and so did Anna Nicole five months later.

Anna Nicole, who listed her boyfriend Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father on the birth certificate, left her entire estate to her daughter after her death.

A string of men, including Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ninth husband, claimed to be Dannielynn’s real father until a DNA test confirmed it was Larry.