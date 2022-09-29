Angelina Jolie shares photos from her trip to Pakistan after the devastating floods

Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to support flood victims in the wake of the storm’s devastation last week.

The ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shared her experience on social media.

“Last week I was in Pakistan with the local organizations to witness the devastation caused by severe flooding that inundated 1/3 of the country,” the actor wrote.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been to Pakistan many times,” she said.

“I absolutely agree with you in pushing the international community to do more. I feel like we say that a lot… we talk about help, help and support, but this is something very, very different,” she added.

She concluded: “Push governments to understand that a lack of fair trade, rising emissions and failure to address conflict are leading to more death and suffering for millions of families around the world.”

“I think this is a real wake-up call to the world about where we are,” she told a meeting of civil and military officials in the capital Islamabad.

The Hollywood star has also expressed her support for the women and protesters in Iran.

On Wednesday, the actress and humanitarian aid shared a series of photos of the wave of protests in the country following the death of Masa Ammini at the hands of the vice squad.

“Respect for the brave, rebellious, fearless women of Iran,” Jolie wrote in the caption. “All those who survived and resisted for decades, those who take to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all the young Iranians like her.”

Unity and equality for all: The Hollywood star has also shown her support for the women and protesters in Iran

“Women don’t need to control their morals, re-educate their minds or control their bodies. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” continues Jolie, 47.

“To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini,” Jolie added.

Iranian women have burned their hijabs or cut their hair in protest.

