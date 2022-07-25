Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic hailed as a ‘Premier League team in the making’ after pre-season win

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic were hailed as a ‘Premier League team in the making’ after an impressive win over Norwich City in a pre-season exhibition game.

Goals from Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull on Saturday saw the Bhoys win 2-0 against Norwich City at Parkhead, leaving Canaries boss Dean Smith impressed.

“Celtic are a good level team,” said Smith, who hopes to bring Norwich straight back to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

“You can see what they’ve been working on. They have good rotation and movement, fullbacks come in and the wide players drift out and try to overload in different parts of the field.

‘They also move very well. They are probably a Premier League team in the making.”

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy made his debut for the Hoops when he got a 13-minute cameo late in the second half and could be involved over the weekend, as Celtic kick off their title defense against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Scottish giants finished their preseason with three wins and three draws in six games and Postecoglou is confident his team could even outperform last season.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is confident his team can get off the ground this season

“I keep saying we brought in a lot of these guys last year and they did a really good job for us, and I believe they can do a lot better,” the former Socceroos boss told CelticTV.

“That’s why we really wanted to keep the players we had last year and build on that.” […] but there are quite a few guys who have enjoyed having a preseason together as a group, working hard and getting ready for the season.

“It’s just going to be another solid week of work on the training field. We have a good eight days because the game is on Sunday, so the boys have a good block of work.”

Postecoglou led Celtic to the title in his first season with Parkhead and their 10th in 11 years

The former Australian boss won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in his first season in Glasgow, as Celtic wrestled for the title from Rangers 12 months after their arch-rivals ended their bid for a historic 10th consecutive league crown.

Celtic finished 25 points behind Rangers in 2021, losing three of Postecoglou’s first six games in charge, before embarking on a 31-game unbeaten league game to recapture the title and also win the Scottish League Cup final.