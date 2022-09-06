Andrew Tate: Sydney private schools warn parents about TikTok influencer

Australian schoolgirls have become ‘afraid’ of boys their own age because of the popularity of misogyny influencer Andrew Tate, the head of one of Australia’s most elite schools warned.

The British-American kickboxer turned podcaster, 35, came to grips with TikTok for promoting a “masculine” lifestyle involving cigars, private jets and humiliating women.

He has also spoken out about being violent towards women and made abhorrent remarks about rape to his millions of followers, but has since been banned from all major social media platforms.

Now some of the country’s most elite private schools are warning parents of his “toxic” influence in the wake of the Knox Grammar scandal, in which about 150 students shared despicable racist, sexist and misogynistic messages in a secret group chat.

The British-American kickboxer turned podcaster, 35, received massive attention on TikTok for promoting a “masculine” lifestyle involving cigars, private jets and humiliating women.

Head of Sydney’s Scots College, James Bowles, said in last week’s newsletter to parents that Tate has expressed “a whole host of other callous and uneducated opinions” and they should be wary of the Daily Telegram reported.

“The issue that is understandably alarming to parents is Tate’s influence on their children,” he wrote to parents at the $40,000-a-year school.

“Parents fear that his horrible attitude will spoil their teenage son(s), and adolescent girls become afraid of their male counterparts.”

Tate’s accounts were deleted from TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch about two weeks ago after outrage over his provocative “misogynist” views.

Australian schoolgirls have become ‘afraid’ of boys their own age due to the popularity of misogyny influencer Andrew Tate, who has become a ‘cult figure’ among many of them since he was banned from social media, the head of one of Australia’s most elite schools warned

On TikTok, he racked up 11 billion views before being banned and has since defended himself by claiming that his online persona is “a comedic character.”

In a letter to a British newspaper, he also claimed to have been “taken out of context”.

Pictured: James Bowles, senior principal at The Scots College in Sydney

In a Twitter post, Tate suggested that women “bear some responsibility” if they are attacked, which led to him being banned.

In another clip, Tate advised men accused of cheating by their girlfriends to “beat with the machete, bang her in the face and grab her by the neck.” Shut your mouth.

Tate has also referred to women as “property” in numerous videos and noted that he prefers dating women aged 18-19 because it’s easier to leave an “impression” on them.

The principal of Unley High School in Adelaide, Greg Rolton, said investigations into incidents of abuse of girls in the schoolyard led staff to link the behavior to Tate’s content. the advertiser reported.

Mr. Rolton sent a letter to parents encouraging them to talk about Tate with their children.

He also noted that Tate’s removal from social media platforms made him a cult figure among some guys.

Andrew Tate (above) has been blamed for a recent spike in sexual incidents reported in Melbourne schools

“That’s how social media works for young people, they see something and share it, even when it’s this bad they don’t understand gravity until you have a conversation,” Mr Rolton said.

Another Black Forest school in Adelaide has also warned.

Sydney’s Trinity Grammar warned parents that if their sons were exposed to Tate’s “vitriol,” they would need “adult help” to process its contents.

“Our sons and daughters take in information, and not all of that information is true, and not all of that information is compatible with your values ​​and ours,” said Bradley Barr, deputy head of Trinity.

In Western Australia, Trinity College and Hale School also warned parents that their children could be exposed to Tate’s extreme views.

In mid-August, several exclusive schools in Melbourne reported receiving a series of complaints from female students accusing a group of teenage boys of sexualizing them online.

Pictured: Tate talks about beating and choking woman who ‘likes it rough’ in a TikTok

The girls claim that the boys, mostly from a boys’ school in the CBD, have used the social media platforms Snapchat and Discord to talk about them in a violent sexual way.

One of the girls brave enough to report the sickening chats was only 14.

Teachers at the school believe the increase in attacks on their students has been caused by a new wave of ‘alpha male’ influencers inspired by Tate.

Before being banned in late August, Tate released one last “goodbye” video message.

In it, the ex-Big Brother contestant said his video content was “offended” when he announced he would be taking “a break” from podcasting.

Tate’s accounts were removed from TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch about two weeks ago after outrage over his provocative “misogynist” stances

Tate labeled much of the criticism he’s received as “false stories,” insisting he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “goes to church,” adding that both he and God know my innocence.

“None of these people who attack me care about women, none of them donate to women’s charities, none of them donate to charities like me, none of them help anyone like me.”

Tate said he has a “unique point of view” and that he welcomes people to challenge it, and that he “has no problem not being liked.”

Daily Mail Australia approached Andrew Tate for comment.