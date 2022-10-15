Anderlecht fans guilty of racism, assaulting emergency worker and entering pitch in West Ham match

<!–

Three football fans were convicted this week for their unruly behavior during a match at London Stadium that left four police officers injured.

One of the men was found guilty of serious racial or religious harassment, while another will spend eight weeks behind bars for assault and criminal damages.

Violence broke out during the match between West Ham and Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League.

Torches shot through the crowd of out-going fans as chairs were ripped from the arena to be used as missiles during the match.

Joey Degroof, 36, of no fixed address, was convicted today in Croydon Magistrates’ Court for assaulting a counselor.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. He was also convicted of criminal damages.

Frederick Jules Desnet, 40, also without a permanent address, was convicted by the Thames Magistrates’ Court for racially or religiously aggravated harassment with intent to cause alarm or fear.

He was fined £200 and banned from attending football matches for three years.

Dean Pierre Daquano, 28, was convicted at Thames Magistrates’ Court for rushing onto the pitch. He was fined £120 and banned from football for three years.

During the violent scenes, rows of police officers placed their bodies on the line to stand among the warring fans of each club as they fought in the stands.

Several torches were lit and one landed on the pitch at London Stadium

Riot police had to intervene after fans started fighting and throwing missiles

One of the flares ended up on the pitch and play was interrupted when Daquano burst into the field and took the ball from West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

A total of four police officers were injured. One riot official was struck in the head with a chair, while another sustained an arm injury.

Two officers had to be treated in hospital after the assault.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Attacks against emergency personnel are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Officials from the Belgian football club came out to publicly condemn the behavior of a minor contingency of their fans.

“We will not tolerate that behavior in our stadium or off and we will take it up with the fans and UEFA. We apologize to West Ham,” the spokesperson said.