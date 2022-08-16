Amy Childs shares a kiss with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq at TOWIE launch party

Their romance was first revealed last year after a series of champagne-fueled dates.

And Amy Childs and her gym owner boyfriend Billy Delbosq seemed more loved than ever when they showed up together at the The Only Way Is Essex series 30 launch party at London’s Aqua Nueva on Monday.

The reality star, 32, shone in a gold one-shoulder dress embellished with sequins as she shared a kiss with her beau at the swanky event.

Amy showed off her figure in a figure-hugging dress with a thigh-length skirt and a floor-length train as she changed with Billy at the launch party.

Meanwhile, Billy, who previously starred on First Dates before starting a romance with Amy, opted for a smart navy blazer paired with white pants and matching sneakers.

The pair grabbed the PDA as they posed together at the launch, leaning forward for a kiss as they celebrated TOWIE’s return for its 30th series this weekend.

Amy and Billy have been an item since October last year, just two months after the mother of two split from her ex-boyfriend Tim after 14 months together.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Amy — who is mother to Polly, four, and Ritchie Jr, two — said she would consider having children with Billy in the future.

“I’ve always said I’d like two and that’s it, but since meeting Billy I feel a lot different — 100 percent going forward,” she said.

Billy, the owner of Box Gym Fitness in Brentwood, where Amy is now a regular, starred in the Channel 4 series First Dates in 2018 and admitted to looking for love in the ‘wrong places’ after repeatedly ‘Essex types’. ‘ haunted.

Amy recently described how she’s feeling good about her figure again after “losing her confidence” a few months ago.

She captioned the post, “So I put this on my story yesterday…wow, so many lovely messages from all of you, so thank you.

“I was really hesitant to post this video yesterday but you know what I did…lost my confidence a few months ago, always feeling down myself, not confident but you know what I feel pretty ‘ok’ with my body.

“Then I realize I have 2 kids, my body will never be the same, but who cares, I’m real, I’m perfect by far… but here’s for all the beautiful moms who feel this way.” We are awesome.’

It came after she claimed she planned to shed a stone a week before her upcoming luxury getaway.

When trying on swimwear, she wrote in the caption, “Start my week off right. Must lose a stone on Sunday!’

The mother of two previously lost two bricks in 2020 by doing 20-minute home workouts.

She was successful with the short exercises and later shared her joy at being able to fit into her size 10 jeans again.

“I had a six month PT and she gave me little workouts and we did something together called MumFit,” she told The Sun’s TV Mag at the time.

TOWIE returns on Sunday 21 August at 9pm on ITVBe.