Amid record cold weather, buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris’ home in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three buses carrying recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on a record-breaking Christmas Eve.

Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus drop-offs are in line with previous actions by border state governors who drew attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

According to Tatiana Laborde, general manager of SAMU First Response, an aid organization that has partnered with the city of Washington to help thousands of migrants who have lost weight in recent months.

Local organizers had expected the buses to arrive on Sunday, but learned on Saturday that the group would arrive early in Washington, Laborde said. Young children were among those on board.

Some wore T-shirts despite temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the Washington Post, it was Washington’s coldest Christmas Eve on record.

Laborde said workers prepared blankets for those arriving on Christmas Eve and quickly loaded them into waiting buses for a ride to a church. A restaurant chain served dinner and breakfast.

Most of the arrivals were on their way to other destinations and were expected to stay in Washington for only a short time.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday morning. His office said last week that since April, Texas has provided bus rides for more than 15,000 people to Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, both Republicans, are strong critics of President Joe Biden over his handling of the US-Mexico border, where thousands of people try to cross each day, many seeking asylum. Officials on both sides of the border are seeking emergency help to set up shelters and services for migrants, some of whom sleep on the streets.

Republicans argue that Biden and Harris, who have been designated by the administration to address the root causes of migration, have eased restrictions that have prompted many people to leave their countries of origin. Biden has ended some policies but enforced others by former President Donald Trump, whose administration also struggled with spikes in border crossings and at one point separated immigrant families and children as a deterrent initiative.