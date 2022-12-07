Ambulances could be driven by SOLDIERS on strike days as ministers discuss emergency plans

Soldiers could be deployed to drive ambulances on paramedics strike days amid fears 999 teams will not assist heart attack victims.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Defense met today to discuss whether the military can make a formal request to work as a paramedic, which could be done as early as today.

It comes as the three unions representing ambulance workers confirmed yesterday that they had coordinated strike action across England and Wales for December 21, accusing the government of ignoring their pleas for a proper pay rise.

Unite, Unison and GMB have not yet confirmed which services will be shielded – but the health minister warned calls for heart attacks and strokes, along with those from the elderly who have fallen, may go unheeded.

The ambulance strike will hit emergency services across England and Wales for two days

Long overdue surgeries and appointments could still be delayed even if the Christmas strikes are called off, NHS deputy chief Miriam Deakin said.

Forces could be deployed to drive ambulances and take on hospital duties amid fears thousands of NHS staff could strike this winter

Whitehall sources told The times that ministers discussed an appeal to the army under the Protocol on Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA).

It was used during the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling health workers with vaccines, testing and the provision of protective equipment.

Maca can only be authorized if there is a ‘definite need to act’, other options have been discounted and the service ‘does not have the necessary capabilities’ to fulfill its duties.

The three ambulance unions announced the coordinated action yesterday.

Ambulance workers will walk out on December 21 and 28 at nine NHS trusts across England and Wales in the latest strike to hit the Christmas period, the GMB union announced.

The strike will see paramedics, emergency room assistants, call handlers and other staff walk out in the ongoing wage dispute.

Unite and Unison have also said their paramedics will leave on December 21.

Nurses, porters, health assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and Liverpool University Hospital will also take industrial action on the same day, Unison has announced.

Unite said it will “maintain essential emergency cover for patients” and the move is a “strong warning” for the government to raise wages.

However, it is not yet clear which services will be protected on the dates of the industrial action.

Unions have so far said they will only provide life and limb coverage, so they are only expected to respond to life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as cardiac arrest — also known as category one.

Dame Esther Rantzen warns elderly ‘might die’ if 999 teams don’t attend trip and fall Dame Esther Rantzen has warned that some elderly people ‘might die’ if trips and falls are not treated as critical during strikes by paramedics. Dame Esther, who set up The Silver Line helpline for the elderly, said on BBC Radio 4’s World at One program that she is “particularly concerned” about the impact of the strike on them. “They don’t like asking for help anyway, so they’re reluctant to do what they think might exaggerate or worry someone,” she said. She warned that it can be “very, very serious” if an elder falls. “I think we need to be aware that if ambulances decide that trips and falls aren’t actually serious enough to send a driver, I think it could lead to death.” ‘I think that especially the elderly could die as a result of the strike.’ When asked about her message to unions on strike, she said: ‘I think what we’re saying is we appreciate what you do, you’re crucial in our lives. But the fact is that every day you can make the difference between life and death.’

Mr Barclay will meet with unions on Thursday to discuss whether they will respond to category two calls, which include heart attacks, strokes, epilepsy and burins.

He warned that with the current approach, there is unlikely to be a response to the 999 calls from fallen elderly people.

Mr Barclay told Sky News: ‘In terms of what will be covered by the strikes, we will discuss that with the unions, they said they will cover life-threatening conditions.

He added: “The union did not want to comment on the delegations about what would and would not be discussed until they had announced the date of the strike.”

He noted that paramedics have been “under tremendous pressure from the pandemic” and that the government is “working intensively” to expand the workforce.

Mr Barclay told Times Radio this morning: ‘We are working closely with paramedics and we are also increasing numbers.

“I don’t want these strikes to happen and I stand ready to continue talks with the unions – my door is open.

“They have said they will continue to provide life-saving assistance.

“But there’s a question [over] whether they will cover all emergency measures for things like heart attacks and strokes, so [it is] extremely important that they are covered.’

He warned that there will be “huge pressure” if the non-life-threatening but “still very important” 999 calls are not covered.

Raising paramedics’ salaries in line with inflation would cost £28bn – or a further £1,000 per household – which would be ‘too much’, Mr Barclay said.

The ambulance strike comes a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing staged their second strike, also overpaid.

It comes after an 85-year-old cancer patient in Wales had to wait seven hours in the rain for an ambulance – despite living just meters from a hospital.

Keith Royles broke his hip mowing his lawn and had to wait painfully for an ambulance while his family tried to keep him dry by building a shelter over him.

That’s what an NHS source told me The Telegraph that older patients who called an ambulance on strike days could wait even longer or ‘were not answered at all’.

They said, ‘We have the category one, category two system that says these are the life-threatening diseases.

“But if it were my mother who lived 70 miles away from me calling an ambulance on a strike day and I was 70 miles away, I would completely elude the subtleties of a Category 1 call.”