Amber Heard will argue SIXTEEN points in her appeal against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and her new legal team have filed a 16-point argument in her appeal against Johnny Depp over their defamation case.

According to the documents filed with the Virginia Court of Appeals, Heard, who owes Depp $10.3 million in damages, claims her ex-husband misled the jury into believing she was accused of making a statement prior to her allegations of domestic abuse .

Depp, who owes Heard only $2 million as a result of the lawsuit, sued her for defamation of statements made in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed piece about sexual assault, which Heard said did not directly name Depp as an abuser.

Heard argued that the lawsuit lacked “clear and convincing evidence” of actual malice, the very standard for a defamation case, and called the court’s alleged failure to invalidate the damages awarded to both her and Depp after ruling that they both defamed each other.

“Inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent,” the appeal stated of the damages awarded to both.

Heard argued the lawsuit failed to prove actual malice and accused Depp’s team of suggesting he could be awarded damages from statements made outside the 2018 op-ed at the center of the lawsuit, which laid out years of their tumultuous relationship.

Heard’s 16-point argument begins with a claim that the heated defamation case that gripped the nation over the summer should have been dismissed because it belonged in a more appropriate setting than Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp’s team had pushed for the trial to be held in Fairfax County because that’s where the Post is printed.

Heard’s team also argued that the court erred by not allowing evidence of Depp losing a similar defamation case against his ex-wife in the United Kingdom, and his statements after that loss.

They also condemned the court for allowing testimony about Heard’s lie that she donated $3.5 million to the ACLU from her divorce settlement despite telling the British court that she had.

At the heart of her appeal was the claim that the court wrongly allowed Depp to argue or suggest that damages could be awarded based on statements made prior to the publication of the 2018 filing.

Much of the couple’s disorderly behavior was on display in the trial, including claims they attacked each other during their tumultuous relationship before their 2016 divorce.

Arguing that Depp’s allegations against his ex-wife should have centered solely on the published piece, Heard’s team argues that the court erred in ruling that the statements in the Post were “attackable as statements of fact rather than non-applicable statements of opinion.”

In other words, the lawyers argued that Heard should have been protected by the First Amendment and that Depp had no case because he was never mentioned in the post.

‘The trial court erred in denying the motion to vacate the jury’s verdict for Mr. Depp’s failure to demonstrate that the allegedly defamatory statements in the challenged statement each conveyed a defamatory opinion about him by implication and that any such implication was both designed and intended by Mrs Heard,’ the appeal document states.

Specifically, Heard took issue with the implication that she had published the headline of the op-ed pieces: ‘I spoke out against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture. It needs to change,’ which she claimed was not the case.

Representatives for Heard and Depp could not immediately be reached for comment.

Heard filed all 16 arguments in the Virginia Court of Appeals

At the end of the defamation case, Depp, 59, was awarded $10-15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The judge later capped the damages at the state maximum of $350,000, leaving Depp with a total of $8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three counterclaims related to statements made by Depp’s attorney suggesting the actress and her friends trashed their apartment before calling the police.

The actress was awarded $2 million in damages out of the $100 million she sought.

A day after Heard’s team filed an appeal, Depp’s team did the same to overturn the few million the actor owes his ex-wife.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s team said they were filing an appeal to ensure ‘all information is dealt with by the court’ while they return to consider Heard’s appeal.

Before filing an appeal, Heard’s attorney asked the judge to throw out the decision and declare a mistrial.

It was argued that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

Judge Penny Azcarate dismissed the request, arguing that there was no ‘evidence of fraud or misconduct’ on the part of the jurors and that the jury’s verdict should stand.’