Amazing moment: Freediver saved from a blackout at 410 feet below the surface

Stunning footage shows the moment a group of divers launched a brave rescue effort to save the life of a freediver who blacked out 120 meters below the water’s surface.

Miguel Lozano, a Spanish professional freediver, was trying to break the world record for the deepest dive when he lost consciousness.

Video, believed to have been filmed in the Caribbean, shows a team of five divers swimming towards Lozano before working together to push him up in a rescue effort that the freediver praised as “flawless.”

Lozano, who didn’t carry an oxygen tank, had managed to hold his breath long enough to get 400 feet below the water’s surface—just six feet below the world record—when he passed out.

Video shows Lozano’s body going limp and another diver quickly covers the freediver’s mouth so he cannot inhale water while unconscious.

A second diver was seen swimming quickly towards them to hold Lozano’s body upright as they pushed up to the water’s surface.

A third member of the rescue team then released Lozano’s lanyard, which was attached to a line used to aid in navigation, while two more divers joined in pushing Lozano upward.

The team worked like clockwork to make sure Lozano made it to the surface – and when they were out in the open, they were met by a group of medics who treated the freediver.

Lozano shared footage of the dramatic rescue on Instagram, praising the team for their “flawless performance”.

He wrote: “Most of the time we try to cover up freediving accidents to avoid getting a bad image and to bring freediving closer to the general public.

Blackout is rare, but when it happens, as part of our sport and with proper protocols, as you can see in the video (as it would happen in other sports like climbing), I had no consequences.

“Thanks to the Roatan Freediving school team who put in an impeccable performance and mentally allowed me to take on this world record attempt.”

Born in Barcelona, ​​Lozano dived 120 meters below the water’s surface in Honduras in 2016 – only three people in the world have dived deeper.

Freediving is a form of underwater diving that requires the diver to hold their breath instead of using a breathing device such as an oxygen tank.

In a documentary, Lozano said he feels no fear while diving.

“It’s not something you really feel. I feel no fear when I actually do the performance. I think that’s what happens when you walk to the platform [before diving] or the night before and you think “well what’s going to happen”.’

“You don’t really think about what’s going to happen on your dive, it’s more about what’s going to happen when you go up.”