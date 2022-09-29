Amanda Holden, Davina McCall and Laura Whitmore lead stars attending the BGC Partners Charity Day

Amanda Holden, Davina McCall and Laura Whitmore led the stars as they attend the BGC Partners Charity Day in London on Thursday.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, cut a glamorous figure in a fuchsia shirt and matching trousers.

The radio host added height to her frame with a matching pair of heels as she joined Davina, 54, on the red carpet.

She let her blond locks fall loosely over her shoulders and added the star to her look with a light palette of makeup.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina cut a trendy figure in a black midi dress with a white collar and matching cuffs.

The presenter also wore a pair of black kitten heels and added to her outfit with white ankle socks.

Laura, 37, chose a dark green blazer for the event and paired it with matching high-waisted trousers.

The former Love Island host also wore a white ‘Choose Love’ t-shirt and added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

The star wore her blonde locks down and looked cheerful as she posed on the red carpet with Rio Ferdinand and Sadie Frost.

BGC Partners’ annual Charity Day commemorates those whose lives were lost on 9/11 by donating their worldwide earnings to hundreds of charities.

It comes after Davina admitted she is experiencing a “second spring” after the changing responsibilities that come with aging have allowed her to go out with her friends again into the wee hours.

The star has spoken openly about aging and going through menopause, saying that as her kids Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and Chester, 16 get older, she’s reconnected with her more youthful side.

She said wife&home: ‘So many of my friends are going to dance again. Before, maybe once a year, but now I go out a lot and I’m home at 2 am.

She said, “I can sleep until 10 a.m. because my kids sleep until 12 noon, and I enjoy it.

‘It’s like getting a new life. The Chinese call it the second spring and that is a very nice concept. You never have to get old.

“I think there has been a shift in society’s expectations about women of a certain age. There is no longer a ‘certain’ age. We can do whatever we want.’

Davina said menopause has been a great rebirth for her, adding: ‘We all owe it to younger women to get out there and live our best lives’.

It comes after Davina started saying she felt “unappealing” while experiencing severe menopausal symptoms.

The former Big Brother hostess, who now takes HRT to control her symptoms, recalled experiencing night sweats, dry skin and brain fog and admitted she didn’t feel “sexy” anymore.

Davina, who was perimenopausal at age 44, spoke with The fantastic magazine of the sun about how the changes in her body affected her sex drive, as she was constantly “exhausted” from waking up at night due to her symptoms.

Davina told the publication, “I’ve lost something of myself. I changed. I couldn’t say exactly how I had changed, but I certainly had changed. I didn’t feel myself.

“I felt spectacularly unattractive during my sweaty nights and my sore, dry vagina and my dry skin — and my brain fog. None of this made me feel sexy.

“Being menopausal can be a very lonely place. You can feel like you’re the only one in the world who feels this way, and that no one understands what you’re going through.’

Davina explored menopause in a documentary titled Sex, Mind and the Menopause – the sequel to her 2021 program Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

The show delved into more of the burning issues addressed in its first documentary, including myths about menopause and the taboo surrounding HRT.