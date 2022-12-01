Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts don Nutcracker costumes for Heart’s Christmas countdown

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts got into the festive spirit as they celebrated Heat Breakfast and the countdown to Christmas on Thursday.

The presenters channeled The Nutcracker in their eye-catching costumes while their radio presenter Jamie Theakston donned a Christmas Tree outfit.

Amanda looked cheerful as she pulled on a bright red blazer with a black and gold collar and striped detail.

Costumes: Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts got into the festive spirit as they celebrated Heat Breakfast and Thursday’s countdown to Christmas

The judges on Britain’s Got Talent also wore a black see-through mini dress with a pleated detail and added height to her body with thigh-high boots.

Posing with a drum, Amanda completed her outfit with a bright red top hat with a black feather.

Ashley donned an identical outfit and let her platinum blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

Heart Breakfast kicked off the countdown to the big day on Thursday with their show feature ‘Sleeps Till Santa’ in which Jamie and Amanda get the country ready for Christmas with Heart’s special Christmas countdown song.

Pose: Amanda looked cheerful as she donned a bright red blazer with a black and gold collar and striped detail

Countdown to Christmas: Their radio presenter Jamie Theakston donned a Christmas tree outfit

It comes after Amanda admitted she finds it “hilarious” at how much controversy some of the revealing outfits she’s worn on Britain’s Got Talent have caused.

The media personality has sparked complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom in the past with her outfit choices, but she’s unbothered by the criticism.

Asked about the controversy by The Sun, Amanda said, “That’s what it’s all about. It’s hilarious how much controversy my outfits have caused – people have so much time on their hands.

“I mean, no one really paid much attention to what I was wearing in my 20s or 30s.

‘I’m enjoying it, it’s all fun. I would always rather be overdressed than underdressed for any situation. That’s been a general rule for me since I was about five years old.’

However, Amanda insists that her fashion choices aren’t just for her, she hopes to inspire other women with her looks.

“I dress for other women and for myself,” she explained. “I’m constantly looking at what other women are wearing and stopping people and saying, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from?'”

Amanda’s figure has attracted attention in the past – a bold £11,250 dress cut to the navel by the Britain’s Got Talent presenter on the show in 2017 sparked 663 Ofcom complaints.

Playful: Amanda expanded her outfit with a bright red top hat with a black feather

Yuletide: Heart Breakfast kicked off the countdown to the big day on Thursday with their show feature ‘Sleeps Till Santa’

She wore Julien Macdonald’s controversial dress after admitting days earlier that she was seeking complaints, as she joked: ‘Will people complain to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do.’

A year earlier, during the show’s finale, 90 complaints about fellow panelist Alesha Dixon and Amanda’s wardrobe choices were sent to Ofcom – and 200 to ITV, although the regulator deemed them both ‘suitable’ for the show that year.

Earlier this year, Amanda insisted she wouldn’t tone down her outfits, adding that she enjoys wearing latex to the auditions and doesn’t think anyone should feel pressured to “dress your age.”

Amanda previously laughed at viewer complaints about her fashion choices and said her mom Judith loved her outfits.

Racy: It comes after Amanda admitted she finds it ‘hilarious’ how much controversy some of the revealing outfits she’s worn on Britain’s Got Talent have caused (pictured in 2017)

She said, “Mama said, “Ooh, let ’em talk. You look better than girls half your age.” When my mom was 48, she wouldn’t have dared to wear a miniskirt because she comes from the era when you didn’t dare stick your knees out when you were almost 50.

“While I look at Kylie and J-Lo and think, If she’s still doing it, I’m still doing it,” she said at the time.

‘Of course I’m having fun with Britain’s Got Talent – it’s the perfect opportunity to take risks. Times have changed and I don’t think anyone should feel pressured to dress your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good.’

