Amanda Holden, 51, showcases her incredible figure in a white bikini in Sicily

Amanda Holden has enjoyed a sun-filled holiday in Italy with her family and shows off her incredible figure in a number of bikinis.

And the TV host, 51, looked nothing short of sensational as she undressed again on Monday, this time in a small white two-piece NAIA brand.

The Britain’s Got Talent jury channeled her inner Bond girl as she lay in the sun in Sicily, dressed in a swimsuit similar to the fictional character Honey Ryder from the first James Bond film, Dr. no.

Watch out, 007! Amanda Holden, 51, showed off her incredible figure in a white bikini and did her best Bond girl impression in Sicily on Monday

Amanda’s costume costs around £159 and features a triangular swim top and matching gold-embellished bottoms.

In a series of sultry images shared with fans on Instagram, Amanda hisses with her long blonde locks tied up and of her face, a golden tan and a full face of makeup.

She completed her look with layered gold necklaces, designer sunglasses and bracelets.

‘Sicily, Italian job,’ one of the messages read.

Hot to trot: Britain’s Got Talent judges channeled her inner Bond girl as she lay in the sun in Sicily, dressed in a bathing suit similar to the fictional character Honey Ryder from the first James Bond film, Dr. No, played by Swiss actress Ursula Andress (pictured right)

‘Here’s What You’re Watching’: The TV Host Stacked Her Blonde Locks On Her Head As She Snapped For A Selfie

“Here’s what you’re looking at,” Amanda wrote alongside another photo of herself.

In the footage, the actress was basking on a rock by the ocean and was able to wade out of the water while fully displaying her flawless figure.

Amanda has enjoyed a holiday filled with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes.

Last week she took to her Instagram stories where she showed off her slim frame in a skimpy black bikini in a shot she took on a boat in Capri.

Beach babe: In a series of sultry images shared with fans on Instagram, Amanda hisses with her long blonde locks tied up and of her face, a golden tan and a full face of makeup

The age-defying star also posted on her main screen, uploading a photo showing herself to her lookalike daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, as they enjoyed dinner.

Amanda gazed fondly at her oldest child as she sat behind them as they sat down for an evening meal.

While Amanda opted for a strapless floral number, her two daughters looked lovely in white ensembles, and the proud mother wrote next to it, “My girls. Photo by my love hashtag capri.’

A new day, a new bikini! Last week she took to her Instagram stories where she showed off her slim frame in a skimpy black bikini in a shot she took on a boat in Capri.

Amanda has been updating her 1.8 million Instagram followers with family snaps from their outing, as she alternates some work with vacation time.

She and comedian Alan Carr are currently filming a BBC property show together, renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

As her family joins her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them — and shared a slew of sun-kissed photos.

Amanda seemed the proud mom every inch as she beamed next to her family for one particular Instagram photo.

Her Girls: The age-defying star also posted on her main screen, uploading a photo showing herself to her lookalike daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, as they enjoyed dinner

Threesome: Amanda has updated her 1.8 million Instagram followers with family snaps from their outing, as she alternates some work with vacation time

She posed next to her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie, and her husband Chris snapped as they enjoyed a family outing in the sun.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Amanda’s eldest daughter Lexi will pursue a modeling career as top agencies are believed to have expressed an interest in her.

Her actress mother is said to have insisted that Lexi complete her education first, with a source saying The sun: ‘Amanda insisted that she complete her studies first. The family is enthusiastic and proud.’

Amanda shares her girls with her record producer husband Chris, whom she married in 2008. two years after welcoming their first child.