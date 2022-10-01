ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Olivier Giroud is quickly emerging as one of Paolo Maldini’s greatest ever signings

Paolo Maldini’s risk in Olivier Giroud paid off.

Over the course of his career as CEO of Milan, the Italian legend has often managed to buy exceptional players without spending too much money in the market, and baiting Giroud was arguably one of his most successful and creative transfer decisions ever .

Giroud has quickly become the most reliable player in AC Milan’s attack, replacing summer signings Divock Origi, veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic and inner striker Ante Rebic, each of whom has long been on the treatment table.

Striker Olivier Giroud came to AC Milan in July 2021 for around £900,000 from Chelsea

The French forward could go down in history as one of Paolo Maldini’s greatest signings ever at Milan

The last time the former Chelsea star did not take the field with Milan was on December 11 last year in Udinese-Milan. Since then, Giroud has played 34 consecutive league and cup matches.

After scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven Serie A games so far this campaign, Giroud has begun to play with an arrogance and swagger on offense, reminiscent of French superstars David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry, who previously entertained the Italian public at Juventus.

Without his goals, Stefano Pioli’s side would have lost six points in the top division this season, after a respectable but disappointing 14 points from seven games so far.

Giroud has scored four goals in just seven appearances for Stefano Pioli’s side this season

Giroud is aged like a fine wine

The 36-year-old has no interest in slowing down during the latter stages of his career and seems to get better every year like a fine wine.

The striker has consistently scored goals year after year and while he may not be as prolific as Ciro Immobile in Lazio, Giroud has proven that he can convert his experience and know-how into goals at a reliable pace.

Although his current contract expires in six months, Maldini doesn’t have to think twice before extending the Frenchman’s contract for another two years.

A combative work ethic has helped the Frenchman to remain in pristine condition at the age of 36

With his work ethic bordering on ‘workaholic’ tendencies, Giroud has kept himself in pristine condition at the age of 36. The goalkeeper has already played 591 minutes for AC Milan this season, including another 144 with France on international duty.

With more goals to his name than both Juventus hit man Dusan Vlahovic and Inter returnee Romelu Lukaku, Giroud presented the perfect bargain at just €900,000.

Shades of Italy

Despite representing France at international level, the World Cup winner is also of Italian descent through his grandmothers.

During an interview with L’Equipe, Giroud revealed that he enthusiastically cheered Italy on during the 1994 World Cup as France failed to qualify.

The veteran admitted he cried when Roberto Baggio missed the decisive penalty against Brazil as he watched the competition’s final.

Giroud said he cheered Italy on during the 1994 World Cup for France failing to qualify

That is why Milan has always kept fond memories of Giroud, who traveled through Italy as a child to meet his cousins ​​and great-uncles.

Aside from picking up the language almost immediately, Giroud’s bond with Italy has remained intensely strong since childhood, offering the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star almost a second home during the twilight of his career.

Giroud is the perfect attacking partner

How blessed with superstar forwards like Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, there always seems to be a place in the French squad for Giroud.

His role in international service is clear. Forget creating individual goals and focus on everything it takes to help the team win.

The striker is almost seen as the perfect part of the attack under French manager Didier Deschamps

With numerous goalscorers in their ranks, Giroud offers a different package. His intelligence, tactical acumen and physicality help create space for others, while sacrificing his body against defenders for the good of the team.

During France’s triumphant World Cup success in 2018, Giroud scored zero goals. But despite his lack of contributions to the scoresheet, Didier Deschamps remembered the goal forward, fully aware that he was often the key that unlocked opponents’ defenses.

While national teams are chewing on how to stop Mbappe and Benzema from the World Cup, it might be wise to focus a little more on the talented AC Milan veteran in Qatar.