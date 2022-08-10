Almost impossible! Mind-boggling video appears to show horses running on water along the Arizona River

<!–

This is the mind-boggling moment when two majestic wild horses appeared to be walking on water in Arizona as they ‘float’ in a river through an optical illusion before the eyes of the bewildered locals.

Kelli Rogers was paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona, and was spending last month with her excited grandchildren when they noticed the two horses.

The 58-year-old was speechless when she saw the horses floating on the water.

In the clip, the horses appear to be on a raft on the surface of the water as the landscape passes behind them – but in fact they are standing in shallower water than the person they’re filming as they paddle past.

Sn optical illusion saw two majestic horses ‘floating’ in a river in front of stunned locals

In the clip, the horses appear to be standing on the surface of the water as the landscape passes behind them, but as they trot away, they break the illusion, revealing that they are just standing in shallow water.

It seems as if they were closer to Kelli and her children than the landscape behind them, giving the impression that they were moving when in fact they were standing still.

Kelli said, “It was crazy. It wasn’t until I got home and watched the video that I thought “oh, they look like they’re floating”.

She added: “It was one of those moments where they stood completely still in a few inches of water. When we passed by, they didn’t move. They just don’t stand still that often.”

Other social media viewers joked about the illusion, suggesting that Titanic’s Jack and Rose should have looked after the door together if two horses could fit on a raft.

‘Okay start again; if they fit, Jack had plenty of room! Rose had to move,” said one commenter.

Kelli Rogers is pictured with her two children. They were paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona when they saw the horses

She looked back at the images and saw that the horses seemed to float on the water

After sharing the video on TikTok, Kelli’s clip garnered more than 8.3 million views and over 1.1 million comments and likes.

An onlooker said, “Why did I think these horses floated so majestically on a raft across the river?”

Another said: ‘It took me like six times to realize you’re floating downstream and they’re not moving.’

Another TikToker said: “I thought my eyes were deceiving me…until I realized you’re the one going downstream…what a shot…just beautiful.”