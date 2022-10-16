'Alive' survivors recall struggle to survive after Andes plane crash that forced them to cannibalism

The survivors, forced to resort to cannibalism after their plane crashed over the Andes in 1972, reunited to retell their story in Uruguay.

The 16 survivors of Uruguayan Flight 571, which was to take a team of amateur rugby players and their supporters to Chile, gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of their horrific ordeal remembered as the Miracle in the Andes.

Their story was immortalized in the best-selling book, Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors, by Piers Paul Read, which was later adapted into a film in 1993, with a new Netflix adaptation in the works.

Talking to Sunday Times in LondonCarlos Paez said it was the survivors’ duty to travel the world and share their story of the 72 days they spent in the freezing mountains, forced to eat the corpses of their friends.

“I’ve flown six million miles on American Airlines,” he said, noting his lack of fear of flying. ‘I am doomed to tell this story forever more, just as the Beatles always had to sing Yesterday.’

Roberto Canessa (above), a medical student, suggested to his survivors that they should eat the 29 other people who died in the shocking Miracle in the Andes. All the survivors are reunited for the 50th anniversary of the event

Pictured: The survivors wait to be rescued after spending 72 grueling days in the frigid Andes, where they were forced to eat their fallen loved ones to survive

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou (left) spoke with Andes tragedy survivors Fernando Parado (centre) and Carlos Paez (right) before a friendly rugby match. The men were part of the amateur rugby team on board the ill-fated plane

Paez (above) said it was the survivors’ duty to travel the world and share their story, which has been made into a book and film, with an upcoming Netflix adaptation

Pictured: the last eight survivors huddled together for warmth as it awaited the second wave of a delicate rescue attempt from the volatile mountains

Canessa, pictured grieving those who died in the tragedy 50 years ago, said the survivors all made a pact that if they died of exposure, the rest were obliged to eat them to live

45 people boarded the ill-fated plane on October 13, 1972, including Montevideo’s Old Christians Club rugby team and its supporters.

During the flight, authorities said the pilot veered off course in dense fog before crashing into the snowy Andes.

Twelve of the passengers were killed in the crash, while 17 others died of injuries and suffocation from an avalanche that occurred days later.

Ramon Sabella, 70, a successful businessman, noted that he was holding one of the dying passengers in his arms as she passed.

After 10 days, the survivors learned from an onboard radio that the search for them had been called off.

He recalled the grueling choice the 16 survivors made when Roberto Canessa, a medical student, suggested they eat the corpses of the deceased in order for the rest of them to survive.

“Of course the thought of eating human flesh was horrible, repulsive,” Sabella told the Times. ‘It was difficult to put in the mouth. But we got used to it’.

He said: ‘In a way our friends were some of the first organ donors in the world – they helped feed us and kept us alive.’

Paez said there was no other option for the young survivors, noting for the morbidly curious that human flesh ‘doesn’t taste like anything, really.’

Canessa, who shared her story with DailyMail.com in 2016, said the decision they made was particularly harrowing because the bodies belonged to their teammates and friends.

“My only problem with it was that these were the bodies of my friends,” he said. ‘I had to go to their families later to explain.’

Canessa, who used glass to cut the flesh, said he took comfort in knowing he would be okay if the others had used his body to feed them if he had died instead.

Sabella noted that the sentiment was shared by the other survivors, who made a pact that those who lived could eat those who died from the exposure.

“We promised each other that if one of us died, the others were obliged to eat their bodies,” he said.

Paez said there was no other option for the young survivors but cannibalism, noting for the morbidly curious that human flesh ‘doesn’t taste like anything, really.’

While only 17 of the 45 died from the plane crash, the rest died from injuries and from a subsequent avalanche in the snowy mountains

After 10 days, the survivors learned from an onboard radio that the search for them had been called off