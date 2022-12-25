Ali Oetjen goes out with new friend Mitch Adams

Ali Oetjen has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Mitch Adams.

The Bachelorette star, who has been spotted with Mitch in recent months, finally revealed her beau’s identity in a romantic Christmas post on Sunday.

The couple in love was pictured cuddling in front of a Christmas tree, as Ali wrote in the caption, “Sending you all so much love and connection.”

Former bachelor Ali Oetjen went out with new boyfriend Mitch Adams in a Christmas post on Sunday, sharing this sweet image of the couple cuddling in front of a Christmas tree

She continued, “Remember that it is the simple things that create heartfelt eternal memories that are held in the heart.

“Being present is the most generous gift of all, because time is the good we can’t buy. But in every moment, these holidays and experiences are experiencing life’s greatest gifts.”

Ali’s post was flooded with congratulations from friends and fans who have watched her bounce from heartbreak to heartbreak over the past few years.

“Being present is the most generous gift of all, because time is the good we can’t buy. But at any time, these holidays and experiences are life’s greatest gifts,” Ali wrote alongside the photo

“I am very happy for you Ali. So glad you brought in a conscious partner,” one wrote.

Another added, “That’s a beautiful soul connection at last.” It’s funny how the universe works, isn’t it?’

The couple was last spotted on a beach date in November.

It was the first time Ali has ever pictured her handsome beau (pictured) on Instagram

Ali’s post was flooded with congratulations from friends and fans who have watched her bounce from heartbreak to heartbreak over the past few years

A quick look at Mitch’s Instagram page shows that the pair are a perfect match thanks to their shared love of exercise and the outdoors.

Ali appeared on the 2020 season of SAS Australia where she spoke of heartbreak following her split from ex-boyfriend Taite Radley, 31.

The former couple split in July 2020 after two years of dating, after first meeting on The Bachelorette in 2018.

‘It went very well. It was well worth my time…” she said, after being asked about her role on the reality dating show.

Ali appeared on the 2020 season of SAS Australia where she spoke of heartbreak following her split from ex-boyfriend Taite Radley, 31

A quick look at Mitch’s Instagram page shows that the pair are a perfect match thanks to their shared love of exercise and the outdoors

Speaking of Taite, she added, “I met a wonderful man and we spent two wonderful years together… He didn’t want the same things I wanted. I still think he’s my soulmate, but our timelines are different.”

As a heartbroken Ali grew increasingly upset, DS (executive staff) Ollie Ollerton reminded her to ‘just breathe’ and ‘relax’.