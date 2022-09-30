Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Romain Langasque equals course record 61 to take early lead

Romain Langasque set a course record of 61 on the Old Course in St Andrews and led by one shot after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Frenchman recovered from an early bogey with two eagles and eight birdies to reach 11 under par, equaling Ross Fisher’s record at the historic site in 2017.

The 27-year-old said the achievement will remain in his memory for a long time.

“I’m so happy, the last three holes were a lot of fun and I made long putts,” he said.

“It’s amazing. I didn’t realize I have the course record here now and I think it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Compatriot Frederic Lacroix was Langasque’s closest challenger at 10 under after shooting a spotless 62 over at Kingsbarns, with another Frenchman – Antoine Rozner – tied for third alongside Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller at nine under.

England’s Daniel Gavins was the leading British player with seven under after his bogey-free 65 at the Old Course.

World number two Rory McIlroy started the week with a 68 in Carnoustie, as did Francesco Molinari on his return to the venue where he won the 2018 Open Championship.

Langasque and partner Roy Ryu not only topped the standings, but along with Andrea Pavan and Kieran McManus led the team competition at 14 under par.

Due to the weather forecast, Friday’s second round kicks off at 8:30am on all three courses, with leader Langasque taking on Carnoustie on day two.