Alex Rodriguez blasts Yankees for placing Aaron Judge as lead-off hitter amid playoff drought

Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees’ decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team’s lead batter, as he continues to struggle this postseason.

The AL homerun king registered his fourth game on Friday with four strikeouts in the 4-2 loss against the Cleveland Guardians, and now holds the unwanted record of most players in Major League history.

With the AL Division Series tied for one with the next two games in Cleveland, Rodriguez feels it’s time to “protect” Judge after he 0-8 with seven strikeouts through the first two games of the ALDS.

Aaron Judge went 0-8 with seven strikeouts in the two games played in the ALDS

“This is a gimmicky baseball… It’s ridiculous that [Judge] loses lead. It’s a mistake. I don’t know who is doing it, Boone or Cashman, but someone has to change that immediately.” – @AROD on the Yankees Aaron Judge strikes the lead off pic.twitter.com/10C4UZ2Oaz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

“This is a gimmick baseball, you can’t let your best player, your best hitter, hit first,” he said during Fox’s after the match cover friday.

‘Babe Ruth didn’t, Barry Bonds didn’t, Frank [Thomas] didn’t, this guy (David Ortiz) didn’t, I didn’t. It does not exist.’

Although it currently exists in the Yankees lineup. Rodriguez went on to explain why the greats of the past have rarely struck and why it may be more beneficial for Judge to step aside.

Alex Rodriguez can’t believe Judge is taking the lead when many former greats haven’t

‘The reason why is that you want to protect, like you play chess, it’s like the queen of the chessboard.

“You want to put the top two batters up front and the top two batters behind and protect.

‘The Yankees set the worst two batters’ [as] the eighth and ninth batters. It puts enormous pressure.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone under pressure for Judge’s batting order position

“You want him to come out in that first at bat and be really relaxed, see 12 out of 14 pitches, like I used to do with [Derek] jeter, and [Johnny] Damon and [Mark] Teixeira.

And maybe hit a three-run homer. It’s ridiculous that this guy is making the lead-off and it’s a mistake, I don’t know who’s doing it, Boone or Cashman, but someone has to change that immediately.”

Whether changes will be made will be determined Saturday night when the Guardians host the Bronx Bombers as pressure continues to mount on Judge and the New York club.