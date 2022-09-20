Alex Hales makes comeback fifty as England seal six-wicket stroll

England 160 for 4 (Hales 53, Brook 42*) batted Pakistan 158 for 7 (Rizwan 68, Wood 3-24) with six wickets

Alex Hales made a half-century on his first England appearance in more than three years as the tourists began their seven-match run by completing a comfortable chase under the Karachi floodlights. Hales fell for 53 off 40 with 17 needed, but an unbeaten 42 from Harry Brook, in his fifth T20I, saw England home with four balls to spare.

After being deployed at the toss, Pakistan’s innings was again built around a solid opening stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Rizwan continued his good form from the Asia Cup, scoring 68 from 46, but the middle and lower order failed to fire, Iftikhar Ahmed’s three sixes in 28 from 17 providing only a glimpse of the aggression needed on a calm batting surface as the English debutant Luke Wood finished with 3 for 24.

In reply, Hales was the glue that held England’s chase together. Phil Salt was brilliantly held at deep square leg and Usman Qadir struck with his second ball to remove Dawid Malan; but Ben Duckett swept and reverse-swept – with varying degrees of success – to keep the required rate in hand. Brook then produced perhaps the most fluent innings of the night, playing a number of eye-catching strokes in his 25-ball innings, including the winning hit over extra cover.

Hales wins after a long wait It was 1291 days since Hales last pulled on an England shirt, and plenty of water has flown under the bridge in the intervening period. Plenty of runs have also come from Hales’ bat and he continued the prolific form in the shortest format with his first T20I fifty since July 2018 (1538 days ago to be exact).

His second legitimate delivery was hit over backward point in trademark long-delivered style, and although he was not at his most fluid, there was plenty of ringcraft about Hales’ innings as he anchored the chase. Three of his first seven balls went to the ropes as he looked to push England ahead of the required rate, but he was then content to tick on – although content might not have been the right word, given several frustrated shouts when he struggled for timing during the middle overs.

Hales managed just one boundary with the field out between the seventh and 14th overs and on 28 from 22 he was dropped in the deep by Shan Masood, who was going for a stroke sweep off Qadir. But the target was always within reach and with 52 needed from 36, Brook and Hales suddenly clicked into gear, with the latter going from 38 off 32 to 53 off 39 before holding on to cover with only the finesse required.

Pakistan’s opening statement Despite their gluttonous exploits as an opening pair, there has been some heat on the Babar-Rizwan combination recently. Babar made 68 runs in six innings at the Asia Cup and although he clearly needed time in the middle in search of form, there had been a suggestion that Rizwan would be rested, allowing Masood to step in his preferred position of opener and Mohammad Haris to take the gloves.

Instead, Rizwan’s name was in its usual place on the team sheet at the toss and the regular openers walked out together after England had elected to bowl. Rizwan was busy looking for singles and Babar stroked his first ball through the covers; boundaries were picked off around the ground as they erected their ninth 50-plus opening stand for Pakistan. Moeen Ali was smoked over long-on as Rizwan went for a 32-ball fifty.

But it started to go awry towards the middle of the round. First, Babar was unstitched by Adil Rashid’s googly, ending the partnership on 85 in the tenth over. Haider Ali, playing his first T20I in nine months, struggled to get going before being held out by Sam Curran. And though Rizwan equaled Babar’s record as fastest man to 2000 T20I runs , he was hit by Moeen just as Pakistan looked to kick on. When Masood, on T20I debut at No.4, peaked a reverse sweep to the edge of the ring for 7 off seven balls, Pakistan had lost 4 for 35 off 35 balls.

Again, Pakistan’s top three made more than two-thirds of the team’s runs – in this case 69% – but after facing 83 off 120 balls (also 69%). Whether that is an ideal distribution of resources is a debate that will continue to rage.

Good wood

England picked a much-changed side, with Hales back, Salt opening for the first time and Duckett playing his second T20I three years after the first. The only new international was Wood, an unused member of the ODI squad in the Netherlands earlier this year. A third left-armer in the XI, alongside David Willey and Curran, Wood brought a few mph of extra pace to the equation – as well as the confidence of an impressive season in the Hundred, leading the attack for eventual champions Trent Rockets.