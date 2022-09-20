Alex Hales makes comeback fifty as England seal six-wicket stroll
England 160 for 4 (Hales 53, Brook 42*) batted Pakistan 158 for 7 (Rizwan 68, Wood 3-24) with six wickets
In reply, Hales was the glue that held England’s chase together. Phil Salt was brilliantly held at deep square leg and Usman Qadir struck with his second ball to remove Dawid Malan; but Ben Duckett swept and reverse-swept – with varying degrees of success – to keep the required rate in hand. Brook then produced perhaps the most fluent innings of the night, playing a number of eye-catching strokes in his 25-ball innings, including the winning hit over extra cover.
It was 1291 days since Hales last pulled on an England shirt, and plenty of water has flown under the bridge in the intervening period. Plenty of runs have also come from Hales’ bat and he continued the prolific form in the shortest format with his first T20I fifty since July 2018 (1538 days ago to be exact).
His second legitimate delivery was hit over backward point in trademark long-delivered style, and although he was not at his most fluid, there was plenty of ringcraft about Hales’ innings as he anchored the chase. Three of his first seven balls went to the ropes as he looked to push England ahead of the required rate, but he was then content to tick on – although content might not have been the right word, given several frustrated shouts when he struggled for timing during the middle overs.
Hales managed just one boundary with the field out between the seventh and 14th overs and on 28 from 22 he was dropped in the deep by Shan Masood, who was going for a stroke sweep off Qadir. But the target was always within reach and with 52 needed from 36, Brook and Hales suddenly clicked into gear, with the latter going from 38 off 32 to 53 off 39 before holding on to cover with only the finesse required.
Despite their gluttonous exploits as an opening pair, there has been some heat on the Babar-Rizwan combination recently. Babar made 68 runs in six innings at the Asia Cup and although he clearly needed time in the middle in search of form, there had been a suggestion that Rizwan would be rested, allowing Masood to step in his preferred position of opener and Mohammad Haris to take the gloves.
Instead, Rizwan’s name was in its usual place on the team sheet at the toss and the regular openers walked out together after England had elected to bowl. Rizwan was busy looking for singles and Babar stroked his first ball through the covers; boundaries were picked off around the ground as they erected their ninth 50-plus opening stand for Pakistan. Moeen Ali was smoked over long-on as Rizwan went for a 32-ball fifty.
Good wood
England picked a much-changed side, with Hales back, Salt opening for the first time and Duckett playing his second T20I three years after the first. The only new international was Wood, an unused member of the ODI squad in the Netherlands earlier this year. A third left-armer in the XI, alongside David Willey and Curran, Wood brought a few mph of extra pace to the equation – as well as the confidence of an impressive season in the Hundred, leading the attack for eventual champions Trent Rockets.
Usually loaded with the new ball in pursuit of early swing, Wood was in place for the first shift but conceded just 12 runs from his two overs in the powerplay. Returning later in the innings, he produced a beauty to clean up Mohammad Nawaz for his first international wicket, nibbling the ball back past expansive swing to flatten the stumps. Only four runs came after the 18th over and although he started the 20th with a full toss that sailed for six, a sequence of W-1-W-dot-1 meant England finished in confident mood.