Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's widow shares the 'secret' trait she hoped his daughter would have

Australian snowboard champion Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s widow Ellidy has spoken of how similar her baby girl Minnie is to her late father and how she had hoped they would share physical characteristics.

The doting mum, 29, lost Chumpy in a spearfishing accident on July 8, 2020 and harvested his sperm so she could live out their shared dream of having a child together.

Speaking to Sunrise on Wednesday, Mrs Pullin said she secretly hoped their daughter would look like her father and was overwhelmed when she had “his eyes”.

“It’s weird, I literally said I can’t wait to look into my baby’s eyes and see him and she literally has his eyes,” Ms Pullin said. “It’s like they fell into her.”

While her decision to have their baby alone was controversial at the time, Mrs Pullin has no regrets about her pregnancy with Minnie.

“We take each day as it comes, but honestly she’s the best thing ever,” Ms Pullin

‘She brings me so much joy and I don’t know what I would do without her. She is the best.’

The young mother was returning home from walking the couple’s dog, Rummi, in the park on that fateful day in July when she felt a sharp, stabbing pain in her chest.

Her husband was fishing at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast at the time Mrs Pullin said she experienced the sudden chest pains.

‘The sharpness stopped me in my tracks, knocked the wind out of me and almost forced me to my knees,’ she wrote in her forthcoming memoir Heartstrong.

‘I clutched my heart and Rummi looked up at me as if to say, “What the hell, mum! Are you all right?”

‘After 30 seconds I was. I brushed the pain off as anxiety—maybe I needed more sleep, or some vitamins, or a massage—and kept walking.

“Looking back, I think that was the moment Chumpy left this earth – the moment my heart broke.”

Chumpy, 32, drowned that day. It is believed that he was spearfishing alone at an artificial reef by the beach when he was spotted on the seabed by a snorkeler.

He was a two-time boardercross world champion and had represented Australia at three Winter Olympics.

Last October – 15 months after Chumpy’s passing – Mrs Pullin gave birth to their first child, Minnie Alex, conceived with sperm taken posthumously from the former Olympian.

The extract was published in the Courier-Mail’s Q Weekend magazine.

Ms Pullin recalls arriving at the beach and telling a policeman her partner was out diving.

She then confirmed to police that Mr Pullin had a large ax inked on his ribs when they asked if her partner had a distinctive tattoo.

Ellidy said she will ‘never forget’ the look on the police officer’s face in response.

‘The feeling was that my heart was breaking before my brain even knew it. He apparently held his breath a second too long and blacked out … He peacefully passed out.’

Mrs Pullin said she had to ‘remember’ to collect sperm from Pullin’s body after his death.

“We wanted a baby and I couldn’t think of anything I wanted more right then than someone I could love and appreciate,” she said

‘I didn’t want Chump to just die and be gone. I felt like this brought a part of him back, she previously told AWW.

‘Now that she’s here, I just know it was meant to be. I see and feel so much of Chump in her. I know I have done the right thing so wholeheartedly.’

In the memoir, she recalls meeting Pullin at a 21st birthday party on Sydney’s northern beaches, where the future Olympic star arrived wearing a denim jumpsuit that made him look like a full-on mechanic, but hot.

The spark between the pair was instant. In 2017, they moved to the Gold Coast and bought a house at Palm Beach

On the day he died, Ms Pullin reveals, Chumpy had planned to go surfing but instead decided to pursue his new hobby, spearfishing.

She said she wanted to warn him to watch out for sharks, but that the snowboard master told her the real danger was shallow-water blackouts, when a diver blacks out at the end of a breath-holding dive.

Mrs. Pullin writes that she did not fear for her partner because he was a professional athlete who she knew could hold his breath for a long time.

They shared one last hug as he backed out of the garage to head to the beach that morning.