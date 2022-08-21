Alessandra Ambrosio is casual-cool in baggy blue jeans as she hangs with pal Matheus Mazzafera in LA

<!–

Back in her adopted hometown of Los Angeles, after a summer vacation with her two children, Alessandra Ambrosio decided it was a good time to catch up with her boyfriend Matheus Mazzafera.

The longtime Brazilian friends were spotted Saturday at Avra ​​Restaurant in Beverly Hills for authentic Greek flavors.

Both chose to keep it casual in the fashion department for the night out.

Ambrosio, 41, stepped out in baggy jeans that hung from her tight figure with plenty of room to spare.

She also wore a colorful sweater vest with pink, gray, yellow, blue and green accents. It also had a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

In keeping with her relaxed attire, the longtime supermodel wore a pair of stylish sandals while carrying a purple bag over her left shoulder.

The co-founder of Gal Floripa styled her dark brown locks long and flowing past her shoulders with a parting in the middle.

As the sun shone down on another sunny warm day as temperatures hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit, Ambrosio also wore dark sunglasses while choosing not to wear a jacket.

The Brazilian beauty appeared to be leading the way on their short walk from the vehicle to the Greek restaurant.

Mazzafera, 41, met his longtime girlfriend who wore off-white shorts with a gray plunging neckline t-shirt and white sneakers.

The Brazilian and stylist, who rose to fame with his self-titled YouTube channel, also wore dark sunglasses for their late afternoon stroll.

Summer love: The mother of two also took to her Instagram page to share more photos from her recent trip to Montenegro with her 13-year-old daughter Anja and 10-year-old son Noah

Family Vacation: The co-founder of Gal Floripa soaked in the culture of the old town of Budva during her recent summer vacation, dressed in wide-legged blue patterned trousers and a matching top

After chatting and enjoying their meal, Ambrosio took to her Instagram page and shared another series of snaps she took during her summer vacation in Montenegro with her 13-year-old daughter Anja and 10-year-old son Noah.

“The desire to know your own soul will put an end to all other desires,” the mother of two wrote in the caption, which she attributed to 13th-century Persian poet Rumi.

The first photo showed the former catwalk queen laying in the sights of the Old Town of Budva, a Montenegrin city on the Adriatic Sea.

Ambrosio showed off her summer fashion sense in the post, decked out in baggy blue patterned pants and a matching top, which she left open to reveal a yellow sports bra.

In one of the other photos, she was looking over Budva’s Old Town with her son, and in another photo she was standing next to Rachel Dobriner.

Jetsetter: One of the photos from her recent Instagram post saw Ambrosio looking out over Budva’s Old Town with her son Noah