Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, Albany International Airport is warning of possible severe weather that will begin Thursday afternoon. Airport staff are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, particularly for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most negative impact on air traffic.

Most airlines have already announced waivers for passengers traveling to or through affected areas, and travelers can contact the airlines for more information. Albany International Airport expects to be operational during the storm.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday urged travelers to complete their vacation preparations by Thursday and strongly consider suspending their travel plans. Click here for more information about the weather conditions for the next few days.