Albanian migrants pose for pictures in front of the London Eye

More than 800 migrants arrived in the UK on Thursday after crossing the Channel.

The Defense Ministry said 804 people made the trip in 16 boats.

It brings the total for the year so far to 24,231, according to analysis of preliminary government figures.

This is almost double the total for this time last year and means that almost 3,000 people have arrived in the past four days.

Some of yesterday’s arrivals were photographed after being rescued and landed by the RNLI at Dungeness in Kent.

In one photo, young men lined up against a wall as they waited to be treated by officers from Kent Police and Border Patrol.

It came when it emerged that the French government is demanding £93 million from British taxpayers for additional beach patrols on their side of the Channel, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

The figure would be almost £40 million more than the £54 million agreed by Home Secretary Priti Patel last autumn.

Meanwhile, figures showed that the cost of Britain’s asylum system has surpassed £2 billion a year, with the highest number of applications in two decades and record delays for people waiting for a decision.

Home Office spending on asylum rose by £756m from around £1.4bn in 2020/21 to £2.1bn in 2021/22. This is the highest ever and is more than double the amount spent in 2019/20, official figures show.

The 63,089 applications in the year to June 2022 is also the highest number for a 12-month period since the year to June 2003, when 71,316 applications were submitted, the department said.

The arrival figures for this month are the highest monthly record. The previous monthly record was November 2021, when 6,869 migrants reached the UK in inflatable dinghies or other small craft.

Since 2018, the Ministry of Defense has been recording how many small boats regularly cross the English Channel.

Most of the taxpayers’ money transferred to France so far has been spent on equipment such as CCTV systems and night vision goggles.

The Daily Mail reported this week that fewer patrols have been deployed in recent weeks as gendarmes are on holiday.

Meanwhile, officials are believed to be working hard to clear the backlog of pending asylum applications, but they are struggling to keep up with the number of new applications.

In the first six months of this year, more than half (51 percent) of small boat arrivals were Albanians (18 percent), Afghans (18 percent) and Iranians (15 percent).

The number of Afghans making the trip has risen since the Taliban takeover of Kabul last year, the interior ministry said.

The latest asylum figures show that most applications come from Iranians (10,752).