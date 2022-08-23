Alan Partridge joins Coldplay for an eccentric cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill at Wembley 

<!–

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan surprised Coldplay fans when he joined the band as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush and Abba hits at Wembley Stadium.

The 56-year-old Hollywood star took the stage alongside the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, to celebrate Bush’s recent return, Running Up That Hill, on Sunday.

Steve appeared in character as delusional DJ and talk show host Alan, dressed in a red satin jacket with the words ‘Snow Patrol’ printed on the back.

In the video shared to Instagram, Coldplay wrote: “Thank you Alan Partridge for giving us a huge Wembley singalong.”

Standing in the middle of the arena with the band, Alan began: ‘Run up hills, up roads – it’s all cardiovascular. Not sure about running up buildings unless you’re Spider-Man – excellent humor!

“Chris, what do you think the song is about, because it can’t just be about running?” he asked.

The musician added that he believed the song was about overcoming problems, while Alan added that it was in fact a metaphor.

The comedian co-wrote the lyrics with Chris as the audience sang along to the 1985 hit.

When Alan closed the Wembley gig, he yelled, ‘Make sure you’re wearing the right footwear, good night and aha!’

Alan and Chris, who played guitar, performed their eccentric duet, as well as Knowing Me, Knowing You by Swedish supergroup Abba.

The show closed Coldplay’s fifth night at the North London venue as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

Last week, Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John during a concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

The band’s frontman and singer, Natalie, performed an acoustic duet with Jacob Collier for Summer Nights, the iconic song from the 1978 rom-com musical Grease.

Chris channeled his inner John Travolta for the performance, while Natalie sang the lines from Olivia’s character Sandy.