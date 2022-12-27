AI tool transforms Lionel Messi into Superman and Kim Kardashian into Wednesday Addams

What if Kim Kardashian starred in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’? Or was Lionel Messi not only a hero on the field, but also flying around wearing a cape?

Imagine no longer, because a new tool can take your favorite celebrities and turn them into hyper-realistic works of art in whatever situation you choose.

That means Johnny Depp can replace Chris Evans as Captain America, and Mr Bean can sit on the Iron Throne in ‘Game of Thrones’.

The app, Reface, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to take the subject of an image and place them in a new setting, outfit, pose, and art style.

The ‘AI Avatar’ tool is trained on different art styles and themes and can apply them to new images. In the photo: singer Rihanna as a neon warrior

Tools that use a database of artwork to create these avatars have been trending on social media for months, such as Lensa AI and MyHeritage’s “AI Time Machine.”

The Reface app works in a similar way, where the ‘AI Avatar’ tool is trained in different art styles and themes and can apply them to new images.

The Reface website states, “We’ve enhanced a generative AI model based on the open-source image synthesizer and enhanced it with our face-swap technology, which fine-tunes the tool’s accuracy.”

While the app has been around since 2020, its original premise was to allow users to turn their face into a video, GIF, or meme with just one selfie.

It was downloaded 100,000 times within a month and then started adding new features such as the ability to add a face to an object in a photo and animate it.

Now it has adopted the trend of creating alien avatars from photos, and added the “AI Avatar” tool to the list of features.

“Thanks to Reface’s extensive experience working with AI representations of human faces, AI Avatar can perfectly convey unique facial features and deliver clearer hyper-realistic images,” the website reads.

Responding to the trend of creating alien avatars from photos, Reface has added an ‘AI Avatar’ tool as a feature. Pictured: Kim Kardashian as Wednesday Addams

If you want to try it yourself, you must first download Reface for free on your device from the App Store or Google Play Store. Pictured: Mr Bean has been transported to Game of Thrones using the Reface app

If you want to try it yourself, you first need to download Reface for free on your device from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Once you open the app, click on the ‘AI Avatar’ feature in the bottom bar and you will be prompted to choose the theme of your artwork by purchasing a style pack.

These range from “Pirate” to “Christmas Card” and generate 48 unique works of art from your photos, but each pack costs $4.99 ($5.99).

You will then be prompted to upload ten photos, which the app will keep for less than 48 hours before being deleted.

Five of these should be selfies with different emotions and angles, and five should be pictures from your phone gallery of you with different backgrounds.

The tool will then begin generating the avatars, which will take about 40 to 60 minutes, but you can close the app while it processes.

Once you have opened the app, click on the ‘AI Avatar’ feature in the bottom bar and you will be prompted to choose your desired theme of your artwork

Available style packs range from “Pirate” to “Christmas Card” and generate 48 unique works of art from your photos, but each costs $4.99 ($5.99). Left: Margot Robbie as queen. Right: Johnny Depp as Captain America

But before rushing to sign up to the app, you might want to take a closer look at the terms and conditions.

That’s because eagle-eyed users of another avatar-generating app, Lensa AI, discovered that you had to give it permission to “distribute” and “use” your photos without “any additional fee.”

While the terms state that this is “solely intended to use or improve Lensa,” ESET cybersecurity expert Jake Moore says users should be wary.

Speaking to MailOnline, he explained, “As with apps in the past that have demanded a lot of permissions and access to features, people need to be very aware of what they let these apps do and even own.

By using Lensa, you consent to take ownership of the generated photo, which will be placed in a database along with potentially other identifiable information.

“Lensa also seems to let users agree to their generated photos being shared with third parties, which is often not seen as a problem.”

The Reface website states, “We’ve enhanced a generative AI model based on the open-source image synthesizer and enhanced it with our face-swap technology, which fine-tunes the tool’s accuracy.” Pictured: Jenna Ortega is transported to some Christmas movie posters

He added: “Cybercriminals are actively trying to locate such information for unauthorized use.

“These databases contain valuable information that could potentially be used in tandem with facial recognition technology, raising concerns about data theft.

Even images that are not selfies will also be owned by the company and potentially benefit from these images.

“However, this is something that is often the case in other similar apps, so it is important to read the terms and conditions before uploading images.”

