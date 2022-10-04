AI boosts usability of paper-making waste product

Photo and picture with birch tree. Credit: J. Löfgren



In a new and exciting collaboration with the Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems, researchers from the CEST group have published a study demonstrating how artificial intelligence (AI) can boost the production of renewable biomaterials.

Their publication focuses on the extraction of lignin, an organic polymer that, together with cellulose, forms the cell walls of plants. As a by-product of paper production, lignin is produced in large quantities around the world, but rarely used as anything other than cheap fuel. The development of valuable materials and chemicals from lignin would therefore be a major step towards a sustainable society.

An important challenge for lignin valorization is to find the right experimental extraction conditions. Think of things like the temperature in the hot water reactor where the wood is processed, the reaction time and the wood/water ratio. These conditions affect not only the amount of lignin that can be extracted, but also the physical and chemical properties of the extracted lignin itself. Therefore, it is important to know how to choose the right experimental conditions, because the more lignin that can be extracted, the better, and different lignin-based products may require lignin with different properties.

CEST members Joakim Löfgren and Patrick Rinke joined forces with Milica Todorovic from Turku University and Dmitry Tarasov, Taru Koitto and Mikhail Balakshin in Aalto’s Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems to find the best extraction conditions for various lignin-based products using Bayesian optimization , an AI or machine learning method. Their AI approach constructs a computer model that, for a given combination of experimental conditions, can predict both the amount of lignin extracted and its properties.

As with any other AI method, Bayesian optimization needs data to learn from, but unlike more common methods like neural networks, the data collection is guided by the algorithm itself. What this means in practice is that the computer informs the scientist working in the lab what conditions to use for the next experiment. By choosing the conditions intelligently, the AI ​​guarantees that only a small number of experiments are needed to create an accurate model.

The successful application of Bayesian optimization to the problem of lignin extraction suggests that AI may soon become a standard tool alongside traditional statistical tools for planning and predicting the results of experiments. Löfgren and Rinke are now actively working with various experimental groups at Aalto to extend their methodology to a broader range of problems in materials science.

This research paper was published in ASC Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

More information:

Joakim Löfgren et al, Machine Learning optimization of lignin properties in green biorefineries, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2022). Joakim Löfgren et al, Machine Learning optimization of lignin properties in green biorefineries,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acssusschemeng.2c01895

