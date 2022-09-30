AHEAD OF THE GAME: Premier League clubs in discussions over friendlies during World Cup

Premier League clubs are in talks to organize friendly matches between themselves during the World Cup to prepare for the resumption of the season on Boxing Day.

Most clubs plan to release players not involved in the tournament for two weeks if the Premier League pauses after November 13. Then they return for a second four-week preparation, with a program of competitions.

While the clubs foresee most matches being played behind closed doors, some will be staged in public as a bonus for their fans.

Premier League clubs discuss possible friendlies during the World Cup with their players who may not go to Qatar

Another cash grab planned by the Big Six

The Big Six are planning another cash grab by pushing for a larger share of the Premier League’s foreign television revenue.

This follows the growth in the value of foreign rights in recent years, which has reduced their lead over the rest of the top flight.

The Premier League’s highest-to-lowest club win ratio has shrunk from 1.8/1 to 1.5/1 in the past three years, with champions Manchester City raising £153.1 million in TV revenue by comparison last season. with the £153.1m pot to the lowest club Norwich City of £100.6m. It is a significant change largely due to the increase in overseas rights deals from £3.3bn to £5.4bn over the same period.

The Premier League’s foreign fees were split equally among the 20 clubs until 2019, when a merit-based element was introduced, but performance-related payments represent just £77million of the £1.06bn paid to the clubs last season.

The Big Six want to join Todd Boehly’s demands for a larger share of foreign television revenue

Infantino breaks tradition to try to secure reelection

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is not taking any chances in his bid for reelection next year, with opportunities for potential opponents to face him in the World Cup.

In a break with tradition, FIFA will not hold their congress before the tournament, nor are any confederacy meetings scheduled to take place in Qatar, which will reduce the chance of coordinated moves by opponents to topple Infantino.

The presidential election will take place in March at the next FIFA congress in Rwanda, with Infantino hoping to return unopposed.

Gianni Infantino is unlikely – or unwilling – to give up his presidency any time soon

Holt comes under fire for his public face but lack of clear action

Andy Holt, owner of Accrington Stanley, was criticized this week at a meeting of League One clubs for his habit of discussing key issues of the game on social media rather than attending EFL meetings.

Earlier this week, Holt accidentally revealed that some EFL clubs are taking advantage of their supporters’ gambling losses by receiving a discount from gamblers who open a gambling account through one of their official partners. Labor MP Carolyn Harris called the plan “exploitative” on Wednesday.

Andy Holt has come under fire from co-owners for his activism on Twitter, but apparent lack of attendance at EFL meetings

Holt was not present at the department meeting where the topic was discussed on Thursday. Accrington receives no income from the EFL’s gambling agreement, and Holt writes on Twitter, “I would not allow our employees to encourage gambling.”

However, the club does have its own lottery, which they promoted on their website this week.

Energy crisis hits playing surfaces in the Football League

The quality of playing surfaces in the EFL could suffer as a result of the energy crisis, with several clubs looking to reduce the use of lighting installations on their pitches in a bid to cut rising electricity bills.

Many championship clubs are using the lighting installations to create the ideal conditions for grass to grow when natural daylight is limited – but this winter the hours may be reduced. Ground crews have expressed concern that their pitches will suffer.