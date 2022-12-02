Saturday, December 3, 2022
After Warwickshire, Paul Farbrace was named the head coach for Sussex

Paul Farbrace has been appointed as Sussex’s new head coach, having recently stepped down from his three-year role as sporting director at Warwickshire.

Farbrace, who was an integral influence as England assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss from 2015 to 2019, was also Sri Lanka’s head coach as they won the World T20 in 2014.

“I’m delighted to be joining Sussex and really looking forward to helping everyone at the club achieve their ambitions,” said Farbrace.

“It’s a fantastic club that has produced many fantastic players for both Sussex and England. I’m really looking forward to working with the players and coaches to take the team’s performance forward.

“We need to be very focused on developing our own players, as well as developing players to play for England at all levels, but also winning trophies for the members and the club.”

His appointment comes as a surprise, however, as Farbrace recently expressed an interest in taking time off from county cricket to pursue new opportunities on the T20 circuit, including with the Hundred.

He will replace outgoing Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury, who left his post earlier this year following an internal dispute, and will take over a team in transition, having lost several of its senior players in recent years, including the England players . Chris Jordan and Phil Salt. However, one senior player still on Sussex’s books is his stepson, England Test bowler, Ollie Robinson.

Speaking of the appointment, Rob Andrew, Sussex’s CEO, said: “We are all delighted that Paul has agreed to join the club. His all-round experience is exactly what we were looking for when we made the decision to return to one head coach in all formats and I am convinced that he will enable our team to reach its full potential.

“He shares the club’s ambitions to produce our own players, develop players for England and win trophies for Sussex. We have some very exciting years ahead of us as we see the young talented players progress in the colors of Sussex.”

