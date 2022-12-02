After Warwickshire, Paul Farbrace was named the head coach for Sussex

Farbrace, who was an integral influence as England assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss from 2015 to 2019, was also Sri Lanka’s head coach as they won the World T20 in 2014.
“I’m delighted to be joining Sussex and really looking forward to helping everyone at the club achieve their ambitions,” said Farbrace.
“It’s a fantastic club that has produced many fantastic players for both Sussex and England. I’m really looking forward to working with the players and coaches to take the team’s performance forward.
“We need to be very focused on developing our own players, as well as developing players to play for England at all levels, but also winning trophies for the members and the club.”
Speaking of the appointment, Rob Andrew, Sussex’s CEO, said: “We are all delighted that Paul has agreed to join the club. His all-round experience is exactly what we were looking for when we made the decision to return to one head coach in all formats and I am convinced that he will enable our team to reach its full potential.
“He shares the club’s ambitions to produce our own players, develop players for England and win trophies for Sussex. We have some very exciting years ahead of us as we see the young talented players progress in the colors of Sussex.”