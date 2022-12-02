After PPE claims, Rishi Monak is asked to remove the Tory whip of ‘Baroness Bra’ Michelle Mone.

<!–

Rishi Sunak faced calls yesterday to have Michelle Mone’s Tory whip removed after she apparently profited financially from the profits of a PPE company.

Labor and the Liberal Democrats said the failure to intervene undermined the Prime Minister’s pledge to run a government that acts with “integrity and professionalism”.

A Conservative spokesman in the House of Lords said the Tory peer, nicknamed ‘Baroness Bra’ after making her fortune in the lingerie trade, would keep the whip.

They said it would not be suspended as long as a National Crime Agency investigation into the company, PPP Medpro, and a Lords Standards Committee inquiry into the allegations were ongoing.

Pictured: Baroness Mone arrives at the House of Lords ahead of the State Opening of Parliament on June 21, 2017

It comes after The Guardian reported that a secret offshore trust with Baroness Mone and her children as beneficiaries received £29 million from PPE Medpro’s profits.

The money was allegedly eventually transferred to the Isle of Man trust by Douglas Barrowman, now her husband, who received at least £65 million in profits from PPE Medpro, according to leaked documents. The company was awarded major government contracts after its Tory colleague helped it secure a place in a “VIP job” that ministers used to prioritize companies with political connections.

Labor Party chairman Anneliese Dodds said the idea that the Conservatives and Friends profited from the pandemic “will be sickening” to many of those who have lost loved ones.

She said: “It is staggering that Baroness Mone still has the Conservative whip. Rishi Sunak, the man who wrote off billions to Covid fraud, has his fingerprints on everything.”

Pictured left: Mone and business partner Doug Barrowman attend the launch of business club The HQ at The Colony in Wilmslow, Cheshire. Pictured right: Mone with models in Ultimo lingerie at House of Fraser in Manchester on Nov. 21, 2014

Sal Brinton, the Liberal Democrats’ spokesman for health in the Lords, added: “Following the revelations about Baroness Mone’s financial advantage from the VIP job during a national health crisis, it is a shame that the Conservative whip is still has not been removed.

‘The promise of this cabinet to act “integrally and professionally” quickly becomes an empty promise.’

Ministers have spent more than £13bn on personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Billions have been wasted through fraud and unused equipment and the government has been accused of failing to carry out sufficient checks before awarding contracts.

Ministers have defended their actions, saying they were under pressure to purchase enough personal protective equipment amid global shortages as the pandemic began to grip the country.

A government spokesman said yesterday that it was a “political matter for the party”. The spokesman added that officials had exercised “rigor” in the process of purchasing personal protective equipment.

A representative for Baroness Mon declined to comment. She has denied benefiting financially, claiming she was “not affiliated with PPE Medpro in any capacity.”