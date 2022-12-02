After 15 YEARS of retirement, Nasser Hussein is ready to return to the ring against Manny Pacquiao.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian boxer Nasser ‘Skinny’ Hussein has hinted he is coming out of a 15-year retirement for a re-match against Manny Pacquiao following recent revelations that Philippine referee Carlos Padilla cheated during their last fight in 2000.

The governing body of the WBC released a sensational interview last week in which Philippine referee Carlos Padilla admitted to giving the hometown hero 18 seconds to get to his feet.

Hussein and Pacquiao fight back in 2000. Pacquiao was knocked down in the fourth round but given extra time to recover

The fight was eventually called off due to a cut above Hussein’s eye and the referee has admitted that he wanted to stop the fight because he knew Pacquiao was going to lose.

He also admitted that he found a reason to stop the fight early because he thought Manny would lose by the judges’ decision. The match was eventually called off due to a cut on Hussein’s face.

“Manny got knocked down, I thought he’d get up, but his eyes were cross-eyed [laughs]. I’m Filipino and everyone watching the fight is Filipino so I extended the count. I know how to do it,’ Padilla admitted.

Hussein is now demanding compensation from the WBC and asking for the fight to be declared a no-contest, just as the body corrected the victory of compatriot Jeff Fenech, who recently won a fourth world title after being robbed of a win in 1991.

But in an Instagram post today, Hussein sensationally came up with the idea of ​​a re-match.

“WHAT DO YOU THINK #retired #return #exibitionfight #southpawboxing @mannypacquiao @andreifelix @jeffenech_wbc @b4_the_fight,” he posted with a thinking emoji.

While Pacquiao is still active on the boxing circuit at age 43, Hussein has not had a professional fight since losing to Japanese super featherweight Takashi Uchiyama in 2007.

Despite the long time outside the ring, fans are supportive of the idea of ​​a Hussein v Pacquiao rematch.

“They need to rewrite history and crown you world champion,” one fan replied.

“Go get him Skinny, you still got it,” posted another.

Hussein has not played a professional match since 2007, but is open to a re-match against Pacquiao

“Omg bro what a blessing – you really deserve this chance to earn the money they robbed you of and become a household name,” said another fan.

“For the right amount, I think you should. And put it in its place,’ added another.

Philippine referee Carlos Padilla admitted to giving Pacquiao 18 seconds to recover from a knockdown in the fight against Hussein in 2000

Hussein also posted a video of him talking to Pacquiao via video chat on Instagram Stories, though he’s muted the content so you can’t hear what they’re saying.

The video includes the caption, “My problem has never been with Manny. Referee was always the problem’.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws left to Manny Pacquiao during their 2015 welterweight unification championship bout

Pacquiao spoke about the scandal on Thursday, but declined to say he won because of cheating, admitting only favoritism in his hometown.

“It’s not cheating,” he said.

“We were just preferred because we were on our home field.

“As a boxer I just did the right thing. To me, I’m just a boxer. I just did my job in the ring.”