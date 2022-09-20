AFL greats blast Brisbane Lions & single out star for letting team down Jonathan Brown Nick Riewoldt

Legendary Brisbane forward Jonathan Brown has hit out at his former club, saying they were not an AFL provisional finals team and should not be seduced by their last four finish.

After the Lions’ 71-point humiliation at the hands of Geelong, the 256-game, 594-goal champion said the Lions were lucky in their finals wins against Richmond and Melbourne.

Those wins made them one of the last four teams left for the season after they finished in sixth place with a 15–7 record.

Former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt criticized Brisbane defender Daniel Rich (pictured left) and said he had no desire to feature in the team’s defense

Brown lampooned Brisbane’s running ability, saying opposition coaches encouraged their players to exploit that weakness.

“Brisbane weren’t a preliminary finals team … they’re going to need some big bang in the off-season when it comes to their list because I’m worried about their run,” he told Fox Sports.

‘It’s no secret that clubs can access GPS data, there are coaches in the competition who have used this data and shown their playing group when they face Brisbane.

‘Look at the difference. Brisbane are at the bottom when it comes to overall running in the competition and that’s a concern they need to address across the board.’

He suggested their power forward trio of Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood and Dan McStay left them unbalanced, adding that they would not be able to make a grand final until they had addressed that glaring weakness.

“They’re all goal kickers, you look at the other top teams, you’ve got three or four half-forwards who can come up and down and help overwhelm the competition, help your turnover game,” Brown said.

‘We know that if you’re in the bottom three or four teams in the competition in terms of running ability, it’s not going to make it in the last fortnight of the season.

“They don’t like to hear that, but it’s just the reality of the modern game.”

The Brisbane Lions leave the field during the AFL preliminary final match against Geelong at the MCG. The Lions lost by a shocking 71 points

Former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt individualized the criticism, pointing to the vision of Brisbane defender Daniel Rich following his direct opponent in defense rather than chasing a Geelong player in a more dangerous position.

“He had no desire whatsoever to participate in the team defense,” Riewoldt told Fox Sports.

‘It’s fine when he’s settled and he looks beautiful … because he’s a good kicker, but time and time again you’ll see that from Daniel Rich, who has no interest in being part of the team’s defense .’