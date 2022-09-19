AFL 2022: Adelaide Crows’ Tex Walker and wife Ellie expecting third child

WhatsNew2Day
Adelaide Crows star Tex Walker and wife Ellie announce they are expecting their third child: ‘Goodbye’

By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:00, September 19, 2022 | Updated: 01:05, September 19, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

AFL champion Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker is expecting a third child with his wife Ellie.

The footy pair announced the good news on Sunday while on holiday in the Whitsundays, Queensland.

“Enjoy one last little outing before baby No. 3 comes. See you soon,” the 32-year-old Adelaide Crows star wrote on Instagram.

Adelaide Crows star Taylor 'Tex' Walker (left) and wife Ellie (right) announced on Sunday that they were expecting their third child while on holiday on Hamilton Island in Queensland.
Tex also shared a photo of the soon-to-be couple soaking up the sun on Hamilton Island.

A glowing Ellie, 31, showed off her big baby bump in a black bikini in no time.

Meanwhile, a shirtless Tex smiled broadly next to his pregnant wife.

AFL fans congratulated the couple, with Tex’s post receiving nearly 10,000 likes.

“Enjoy one last little outing before baby No. 3 comes. See you soon,
Tex and Ellie faced a tragedy in 2018 when they lost their unborn baby. The couple, who had been together for four years, announced their engagement shortly after.

A year later, they announced the birth of their first child, Hugo James Walker. A second son, Louis Jack, followed in 2021.

Tex has been hacked a six-game suspension and a $20,000 fine late last year for making racist comments about an opponent.

Tex and Ellie faced a tragedy in 2018 when they lost their unborn baby. The couple, who had been together for four years, announced their engagement shortly after
Tex later apologized and said he was ‘deeply ashamed’ of the incident, which took place during a South Australian National Football League match between the Crows Reserves and North Adelaide.

The Adelaide superstar did not play in the match but supported his teammates on the ground.

The comment was overheard by a Crows official who reported it to club management, who then forwarded it to the AFL Integrity Unit for investigation.

A year later, they announced the birth of their first child, Hugo James Walker. A second son, Louis Jack, followed in 2021
