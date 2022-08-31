A&E network SUES ReelzChannel over their new series On Patrol: Live

<!–

Fans of the A&E series Live PD were pretty excited when a similar series titled On Patrol: Live debuted on ReelzChannel, though A&E wasn’t quite as excited.

A&E has filed a lawsuit against ReelzChannel LLC alleging that On Patrol: Live is an unauthorized rip-off of Live PD.

Live PD was a popular hit for A&E, running from 2016 before being taken off the air in 2020 due to George Floyd’s protests against police brutality.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZclaims that On Patrol: Live is a blatant copy of Live PD, demanding that ReelzChannel both stop the show and waive any profits made from it thus far.

The original Live PD debuted in 2016, showing several police forces across the country in real time, with host Dan Abrams guiding viewers through the action from a studio.

A&E claims that the production company behind Live PD, Big Fish, simply “cloned” Live PD and presented On Patrol: Live to Reelz, even bringing back the same Live PD host, Dan Abrams.

The lawsuit also alleges that Reelz has marketed On Patrol: Live as the “return” of Live PD on television.

A&E also claims that Reelz “ignored” their warnings about broadcasting On Patrol: Live and moved on with the show, which has become a huge hit for the fledgling network.

The lawsuit also alleges that Reelz struggled to find viewers, adding that in 2021 they were the 89th network in terms of total viewership.

A&E also claims that Live PD had sanctioned a number of spin-offs, although Reelz did not have their consent.

The cable network is demanding a ban on On Patrol: Live from broadcasting and putting money into the lawsuit, though no amount has been specified.

A spokesperson for ReelzChannel responded to the lawsuit with a statement, claiming that the network has not received the lawsuit.

“ReelzChannel, LLC, has not been given the opportunity to review the complaint in detail and therefore has no comment at this time other than denying liability and expressing its continued commitment to On Patrol: Live,” the statement read.

Reelz Channel faced legal action from rock group Motley Crue in 2019 after an unauthorized documentary about the group was broadcast.

The group claimed that the network lied to fans with their documentary series Breaking the Band.